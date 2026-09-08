Election Preparations on Track, Central Election Commission Says

Preparations for the 25 October election are proceeding according to plan and on schedule, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced on September 8. All regional election commissions are now operational. The locations where voting will take place abroad are also known. The CEC has set the key deadlines for the upcoming election.

22 September is the deadline for registering candidates for the presidential election. The official election campaign begins on 25 September. The deadline for submitting applications to vote abroad is 29 September. If no candidate secures the required majority, the run-off will be held on 1 November, with campaigning for the second round ending on 30 October.

Stoyanka Tsvetkova, spokesperson for the Central Election Commission (CEC): “Preparations for the election are proceeding according to plan and on schedule, in line with the election timetable. Over the past week, the CEC appointed all regional election commissions, and they have been operational since 5 September. We have so far received registration documents from seven political parties and five initiative committees.”

Some of the locations for voting abroad have also been confirmed.

Stoyanka Tsvetkova, spokesperson for the CEC: “A total of 100 Bulgarian embassies, consulates general and consulates are included in the Foreign Ministry’s list of polling stations. The locations not included are those where voting is not recommended for security reasons.”

The slogan for the presidential election will be “Your vote, your choice”. The voter information campaign is also expected to begin locally towards the end of the month.



