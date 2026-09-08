MECH Submits Documents to CEC to Take Part in the Presidential Election

The Morality, Unity, Honour (MECH) party on September 8 submitted documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to take part in the presidential election on 25 October.

Radostin Vasilev, MECH: “5,000 signatures collected by the party’s local structures. Another campaign begins for us today. Although we are outside parliament, we have not changed. The main principle guiding us in politics is the truth. The presidential institution must increasingly give voice to the truth and to the voice of the people. It may sound overly ambitious, but that is because this institution gives the president access to the hearts of all Bulgarians.”