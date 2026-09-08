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Candidate for Vice President, Kiril Valchev, on BNT: 'Mrs. Iotova and I Share a Common Understanding of How Consensus Should Be Reached—Through Dialogue'

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Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
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учредиха инициативния комитет подкрепя илияна йотова кирил вълчев вота октомври
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Mrs. Iotova and I share a common understanding, which surely stems from the fact that we both have background in journalism. We share an understanding of how consensus should be reached – through dialogue and discussion.” Kiril Valchev, the vice-presidential candidate, said on the BNT's programme "Oshte ot Denya' (More from the Day) on September 8.

“The presidency is not a place for two people who seek to be the first to comment on every issue, to become a polarising force or a barricade, or to impose their views. Quite the opposite,” Valchev stressed.

The initiative committee supporting the Iotova-Valchev presidential ticket was established today.

“We are talking about nearly 200 people from Bulgaria’s elite who, in fact, symbolise what we want to show together with Mrs Iotova – that in our country it is possible to live in agreement on the important issues facing Bulgaria.”

In his address to the Initiative Committee, Valchev quoted the words of St. John of Rila.

“I began my address to the initiative committee with words from the testament of St John of Rila, who advises Bulgarians to live in unity and of one mind, but he says something else as well. If one wants to lead others, if one would be first, he must be servant of all. And throughout all those decades at Darik Radio, where you may remember the programme I hosted, ‘The Week’, I always wanted to hear from those who wanted to lead others that they were actually prepared to serve them. The Latin word ‘minister’, for example, comes from this. And now I have been given the challenge of holding such a high office, if the election is successful for Mrs Iotova and me, to demonstrate what I have expected from those to whom I have put that question,” Valchev said.

Asked whether the Iotova-Valchev presidential ticket would continue President Rumen Radev’s policies, Valchev replied:

“It’s natural to build upon what’s been done well. That’s the norm in a country that wants to move forward. The presidency should not be a barricade or a polarizing force. We cannot live in constant strife; we must find a way to seek common solutions. Our greatest cause must be ensuring that our children stay here, in Bulgaria.”

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