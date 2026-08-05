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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Government Approves 2027 Budget Procedure

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Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
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Снимка: BTA/archive

The government approved the budget procedure for 2027, the government press service announced on August 5.

The procedure establishes the necessary organisation and coordination between the various institutions involved in the budget planning process, the preparation of the draft 2027 State Budget Act, and the updated medium-term budget forecast for the period 2027–2029.

The budget procedure complies with the deadlines set out in the Public Finance Act and related legislation, as well as with the timetable for preparing and submitting Bulgaria’s draft budget plan for 2027 to the European Commission and the Eurogroup.

A programme-based budget format for 2027 will be applied by all first-level budget spending units whose budgets form part of the state budget, with the exception of the National Assembly and the judiciary, for which this is regulated by law.

Brussels expects to receive the completed 2027 budget plan by 15 October, while under the Public Finance Act, the draft budget must be submitted to the National Assembly for approval by the end of October.

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