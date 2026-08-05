Cabinet Proposes Lifting the Restriction on Exports of Petroleum Products to the EU

The government has adopted a decision to submit to the Parliament a proposal to repeal the parliamentary decision of 31 October 2025, which introduced a temporary measure restricting the export and intra-community supplies of petroleum products to other European Union member states.

The proposal would allow the National Assembly to repeal the temporary measure covering the export and intra-community supplies of certain types of petroleum products, including diesel fuel with and without bio-additives, kerosene, industrial fuels and medium oils derived from bituminous minerals.