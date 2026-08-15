Bulgaria Marks National Day of Salvation in Memory of Those Who Died Saving Lives

On August 15, Bulgaria marks National Day of Salvation, dedicated to all doctors, medical professionals, police officers and firefighters who died while saving the lives of others.

63 years ago on this day, the young doctor Dr Stefan Cherkezov saved 47 people from a burning bus near Gorna Oryahovitsa (Veliko Tarnovo district, Northern Bulgaria), but later died from his injuries.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the monument dedicated to him, in the grounds of the regional hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, which now bears his name.

The memory of those who lost their lives while carrying out their humanitarian and professional calling was honoured with a minute’s silence and the sound of sirens.