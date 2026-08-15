БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Marks National Day of Salvation in Memory of Those Who Died Saving Lives

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази
отбелязваме националния ден спасението
Снимка: BTA

On August 15, Bulgaria marks National Day of Salvation, dedicated to all doctors, medical professionals, police officers and firefighters who died while saving the lives of others.

63 years ago on this day, the young doctor Dr Stefan Cherkezov saved 47 people from a burning bus near Gorna Oryahovitsa (Veliko Tarnovo district, Northern Bulgaria), but later died from his injuries.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the monument dedicated to him, in the grounds of the regional hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, which now bears his name.

The memory of those who lost their lives while carrying out their humanitarian and professional calling was honoured with a minute’s silence and the sound of sirens.

Dr Daniel Iliev, director of Dr Stefan Cherkezov Regional Hospital in Veliko Tarnovo: “This defines the boundaries of the duty of medical professionals, their responsibility, their humanity and compassion, which we must preserve and develop. We must help society become ever better.”




Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте финалите от европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте финалите от европейското първенство по лека атлетика в...
Лятото продължава: До края на август ни очакват температури до 38-39 градуса
2
Лятото продължава: До края на август ни очакват температури до...
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по художествена гимнастика по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по художествена...
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
4
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
Бум на близнаци в "Майчин дом": За 7 дни през август се родиха 7 двойки близнаци
5
Бум на близнаци в "Майчин дом": За 7 дни през август се...
На Голяма Богородица: Стотици вярващи изпълниха Бачковския манастир за празника
6
На Голяма Богородица: Стотици вярващи изпълниха Бачковския манастир...

Най-четени

Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се опитал да избяга
1
Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се...
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
2
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
Гледайте финалите от европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте финалите от европейското първенство по лека атлетика в...
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в Пловдив, обжалват ареста си
4
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в...
Лятото продължава: До края на август ни очакват температури до 38-39 градуса
5
Лятото продължава: До края на август ни очакват температури до...
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по художествена гимнастика по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по художествена...

More from: Health

Doctors at 'Alexandrovska' Hospital Remove 27kg Tumour from a Patient
Doctors at 'Alexandrovska' Hospital Remove 27kg Tumour from a Patient
Trapped by Fentanyl: Who Controls the Trafficking Network and Is There a Way Out for Those Addicted? Trapped by Fentanyl: Who Controls the Trafficking Network and Is There a Way Out for Those Addicted?
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
Blood Donations Rise by 1,000 in First Half of 2026 Blood Donations Rise by 1,000 in First Half of 2026
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev: West Nile Virus 'Severe' When It Attacks Central Nervous System Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev: West Nile Virus 'Severe' When It Attacks Central Nervous System
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
West Nile Fever Peak Yet to Come; Cases in Bulgaria Probable, Head of National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Say West Nile Fever Peak Yet to Come; Cases in Bulgaria Probable, Head of National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Say
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Construction Project for Bulgaria’s National Children’s Hospital to Be Restarted Construction Project for Bulgaria’s National Children’s Hospital to Be Restarted
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.

Водещи новини

16 задържани при акция срещу неонацистка група в Пловдив
16 задържани при акция срещу неонацистка група в Пловдив
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Криминално
Войната в Украйна: Ракетна атака срещу Киев и нападение с дронове срещу Москва Войната в Украйна: Ракетна атака срещу Киев и нападение с дронове срещу Москва
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
По света
Пожари продължават да бушуват на много места в Европа Пожари продължават да бушуват на много места в Европа
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
По света
Жега до 35° в понеделник, във вторник – бури и градушки Жега до 35° в понеделник, във вторник – бури и градушки
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Ще има ли „Еврогларус“ на „Евровизия 2027“?
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Седем души са задържани за отвличане, побой и грабеж на 26-годишна...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Критично ниско ниво на Дунав: Спират фериботи, експерти предлагат...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
У нас
Археологически ребуси край Скутаре. Разгадаха ли произхода на...
Чете се за: 12:37 мин.
Новини от миналото
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ