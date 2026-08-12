Doctors at 'Alexandrovska' Hospital Remove 27kg Tumour from a Patient

A 27kg tumour was removed from the abdominal cavity of a 60-year-old woman during a complex six-hour operation at 'Alexandrovska' Hospital in Sofia.

The patient was admitted to the Clinic of General and Hepatopancreatic Surgery with complaints of a feeling of heaviness and pain in her body, as well as a severely enlarged abdomen.

The first symptoms appeared as early as 2022. The woman noticed that her abdomen was gradually increasing in size, but did not seek medical attention because she was afraid of having surgery. As a result, the mass reached a gigantic size.

The tumour occupied the space from the pelvis to the diaphragm. During the operation, doctors also found adhesions to surrounding structures and organs.

The procedure was carried out by a team of surgeons, a urologist and an anaesthetist. The team included Prof Atanas Yonkov, Prof Dimitar Bulanov, Dr Plamen Petkov, Dr Yanislav Mitkov, Dr Ivanka Taneva, Prof Krasimir Yanev and Assoc Prof Yordanka Yamakova, head of the Clinic of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care.

Despite the complexity of the operation, the postoperative period was without complications. The patient was discharged in good general condition.