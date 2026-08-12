БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради...
Чете се за: 21:15 мин.
Трима арестувани при акция на ГДБОП срещу лихварски групи...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Бургас ще бъде домакин на музикалния конкурс "Евровизия 2027" * * * Морският град беше избран от БНТ и Европейския съюз за радио и телевизия (EBU) * * * Големият финал ще се проведе на 15 май догодина в "Арена Бургас", а полуфиналите ще бъдат на 11 и 13 май.

Doctors at 'Alexandrovska' Hospital Remove 27kg Tumour from a Patient

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Запази
Doctors at 'Alexandrovska' Hospital Remove 27kg Tumour from a Patient
Снимка: Снимката е илюстративна

A 27kg tumour was removed from the abdominal cavity of a 60-year-old woman during a complex six-hour operation at 'Alexandrovska' Hospital in Sofia.

The patient was admitted to the Clinic of General and Hepatopancreatic Surgery with complaints of a feeling of heaviness and pain in her body, as well as a severely enlarged abdomen.

The first symptoms appeared as early as 2022. The woman noticed that her abdomen was gradually increasing in size, but did not seek medical attention because she was afraid of having surgery. As a result, the mass reached a gigantic size.

The tumour occupied the space from the pelvis to the diaphragm. During the operation, doctors also found adhesions to surrounding structures and organs.

The procedure was carried out by a team of surgeons, a urologist and an anaesthetist. The team included Prof Atanas Yonkov, Prof Dimitar Bulanov, Dr Plamen Petkov, Dr Yanislav Mitkov, Dr Ivanka Taneva, Prof Krasimir Yanev and Assoc Prof Yordanka Yamakova, head of the Clinic of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care.

Despite the complexity of the operation, the postoperative period was without complications. The patient was discharged in good general condition.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
1
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте европейското първенство по плуване в Париж по БНТ 3
Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в ефира на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
3
Гледайте световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в ефира...
Никола Цолов е сред основните кандидати за място във Формула 1 през 2027 година
4
Никола Цолов е сред основните кандидати за място във Формула 1 през...
Спекула с нощувките за "Евровизия 2027": 25 000 евро за апартамент в Бургас
5
Спекула с нощувките за "Евровизия 2027": 25 000 евро за...
Министърът на туризма за домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия 2027": Убеден съм, че ще се справим повече от добре
6
Министърът на туризма за домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия...

Най-четени

Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от час и си купили дюнери с парите му
1
Жестокото убийство в Пловдив: Младежите са били Георги повече от...
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
2
На 12 август предстои пълно слънчево затъмнение
Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се опитал да избяга
3
Убийство край Слънчев бряг: Мъж е намушкан с нож, заподозреният се...
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в Пловдив, обжалват ареста си
4
Двете момичета от групата, задържана за убийството на Георги в...
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
5
НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика в Бирмингам
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул в българското въздушно пространство
6
Румен Радев след заседание на Съвета по сигурността: Дрон е нахлул...

More from: Health

Trapped by Fentanyl: Who Controls the Trafficking Network and Is There a Way Out for Those Addicted?
Trapped by Fentanyl: Who Controls the Trafficking Network and Is There a Way Out for Those Addicted?
Blood Donations Rise by 1,000 in First Half of 2026 Blood Donations Rise by 1,000 in First Half of 2026
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev: West Nile Virus 'Severe' When It Attacks Central Nervous System Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev: West Nile Virus 'Severe' When It Attacks Central Nervous System
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
West Nile Fever Peak Yet to Come; Cases in Bulgaria Probable, Head of National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Say West Nile Fever Peak Yet to Come; Cases in Bulgaria Probable, Head of National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Say
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Construction Project for Bulgaria’s National Children’s Hospital to Be Restarted Construction Project for Bulgaria’s National Children’s Hospital to Be Restarted
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Children's Hospital in Burgas Granted Operating Licence Children's Hospital in Burgas Granted Operating Licence
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

Водещи новини

ДАРА ще получи пожизнен семеен билет за музеите и археологическите обекти в Бургаско
ДАРА ще получи пожизнен семеен билет за музеите и археологическите...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради най-силна цялостна кандидатура Милена Милотинова: Бургас е избран за домакин заради най-силна цялостна кандидатура
Чете се за: 21:15 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев за домакинството на "Евровизия 2027": Свикнал съм с критиката, поздравявам Бургас Васил Терзиев за домакинството на "Евровизия 2027": Свикнал съм с критиката, поздравявам Бургас
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Поморие отбеляза домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия 2027" с шоу на пеещите фонтани Поморие отбеляза домакинството на Бургас за "Евровизия 2027" с шоу на пеещите фонтани
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
След жестокото убийство: В Кричим се прощават с Георги Кузев
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Трима арестувани при акция на ГДБОП срещу лихварски групи в...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Дейв Гудман, ЕBU: Очакваме един фантастичен конкурс с българско...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Общество
Бургас е домакин на „Евровизия 2027“: Какво ще предложи...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ