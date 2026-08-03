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Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev: West Nile Virus 'Severe' When It Attacks Central Nervous System

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Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
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тодор кантарджиев 200 души охапани комар носи западно нилската треска един прави тежко осложнение мозъка

The infection is severe and affects the central nervous system. This was stated by Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD), during an interview on the programme The Day Begins on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking about people with immune deficiencies, Kantardzhiev said:

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of NCIPD: "Usually, these are people with immune deficiencies — those over the age of 60. The infection is quite severe when the central nervous system is affected. Otherwise, 80% of those bitten do not realise they have been infected, but they develop an immune response. The virus is in their bodies, but even if they are bitten again by mosquitoes carrying the virus, they will not become ill. Around 20% of them spend two weeks feeling unwell, experiencing muscle and joint pain, weakness, and some even develop a fever."


West Nile fever is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito that became infected while feeding on the blood of infected birds and horses — the natural reservoirs of the virus. Regarding the type of mosquito that spreads the virus and infected people, Kantardzhiev noted:

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of NCIPD: "Our native mosquitoes spread this fever. The involvement of the brain is associated with disorientation, damage to the nervous system, and can even lead to loss of consciousness. Medical assistance should always be sought."


Regarding the transmission of other types of fever spread by tiger mosquitoes, the former director said:

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of NCIPD: "In Bulgaria, we have isolated imported cases, which we manage to contain and prevent people returning from abroad with such fevers from being bitten by our local tiger mosquitoes, which could then spread the infection and create an outbreak, because it is dangerous."

Regarding the measures people can take to protect themselves, Todor Kantardzhiev said the most important include:

  • Using insect repellents.
  • Using mosquito repellent devices (at night).
  • It is important to know that Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever is dangerous.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of NCIPD: "Bulgarians become infected with it when they remove ticks from domestic animals, especially goats, horses, donkeys and sheep. Cats and dogs are not carriers. The main carriers are farm animals, which is why when ticks are removed from livestock, the ticks should be burned, but always while wearing medical gloves, followed by hand disinfection. Small wounds on people's hands while removing these ticks can lead to infection."

Todor Kantardzhiev also criticised Bulgaria's healthcare system.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of NCIPD: "Some of the biggest problems in Bulgarian healthcare are hospital-acquired infections and antimicrobial resistance."

Despite restrictions, Bulgaria is once again competing for the highest levels in Europe (alongside Greece, Romania and Cyprus) in terms of excessive antibiotic use and antibiotic resistance, whereas 10 years ago it ranked around 14th. The significant rise in sales in November compared with the summer period is a clear sign that antibiotics continue to be used incorrectly — to treat seasonal viral infections.

Regarding enteroviruses, which spread every year during the summer and early autumn, they often cause one particular infection. It includes a high fever, muscle and joint pain, weakness (being unable to get out of bed) and gastrointestinal disorders.

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