БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
НА ЖИВО: Илияна Йотова обнародва Закона за държавния бюджет
Чете се за: 00:02 мин.
Публикуваха третото класиране за прием в 8-и клас
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Детската болница в Бургас получи разрешение за дейност
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Премиерът Радев: МВР и службите ще действат още по-твърдо...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
Президентските избори ще се проведат на 25 октомври
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Air Ambulance Transported 10-Year-Old Child In Serious Condition from Burgas

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
EN
Запази
въздушна линйка транспортира годишно дете тежко състояние бургас

A medical helicopter landed in Burgas to airlift a 10-year-old boy, who is being treated at Burgas University Hospital, to St George University Hospital in Plovdiv.

The child is in a critical condition and suffering from seizures. According to initial information, doctors suspect a neurological disorder, with his condition requiring urgent transfer and specialist treatment.

The medical flight was arranged to ensure the child receives highly specialised medical care at the earliest possible opportunity.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
1
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Иван Таков: След задминаване катастрофиралият автобус на "Цариградско шосе" започва да се тресе
2
Иван Таков: След задминаване катастрофиралият автобус на...
Второ заседание в Кочани по делото срещу Ива Михайлова
3
Второ заседание в Кочани по делото срещу Ива Михайлова
Моторист загина при катастрофа във Варна
4
Моторист загина при катастрофа във Варна
Здравният министър Катя Ивкова смени четирима членове на Съвета на директорите на „Бул Био – НЦЗПБ“
5
Здравният министър Катя Ивкова смени четирима членове на Съвета на...
Възмущение след табела от къмпинг „Черноморец“ за забрана за внасяне на храна и напитки на плажа
6
Възмущение след табела от къмпинг „Черноморец“ за...

Най-четени

Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на ежегодния прайд в Берлин
1
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на...
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на "Пътна полиция"
2
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на...
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на магистрала "Марица"
3
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на...
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
4
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата седмица
5
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата...
След намесата на БНТ: Започва акция по възстановяването на екопътеката към Чипровския водопад
6
След намесата на БНТ: Започва акция по възстановяването на...

More from: Health

Children's Hospital in Burgas Granted Operating Licence
Children's Hospital in Burgas Granted Operating Licence
Free Hepatitis B and C Testing to Be Offered in Sofia for World Hepatitis Day Free Hepatitis B and C Testing to Be Offered in Sofia for World Hepatitis Day
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
446 Measles Cases Confirmed Across 11 Districts of Bulgaria 446 Measles Cases Confirmed Across 11 Districts of Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Bulgarian Air Force Airlifts Child to Germany for Medical Treatment Bulgarian Air Force Airlifts Child to Germany for Medical Treatment
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Author of “Black Spots” Uncovers More Than BGN 605 Million in Suspicious Healthcare Spending Through New Platform Author of “Black Spots” Uncovers More Than BGN 605 Million in Suspicious Healthcare Spending Through New Platform
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Shortage of Emergency Medicine Specialists: Only 129 Doctors in Bulgaria Have “Emergency Medicine” Qualification Shortage of Emergency Medicine Specialists: Only 129 Doctors in Bulgaria Have “Emergency Medicine” Qualification
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.

Водещи новини

НА ЖИВО: Илияна Йотова обнародва Закона за държавния бюджет
НА ЖИВО: Илияна Йотова обнародва Закона за държавния бюджет
Чете се за: 00:02 мин.
У нас
Проектът за Националната детска болница ще бъде рестартиран Проектът за Националната детска болница ще бъде рестартиран
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Задълбочават се противоречията в показанията по делото срещу Ива Михайлова Задълбочават се противоречията в показанията по делото срещу Ива Михайлова
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
По света
Публикуваха третото класиране за прием в 8-и клас Публикуваха третото класиране за прием в 8-и клас
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
"Български пощи" предупреждава за забавяне на обработката...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Пеканов: България е можела да загуби до 800 млн. евро по Програмата...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Радев: МВР и службите ще действат още по-твърдо срещу...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Софийска градска прокуратура за делото ВиК - Бургас: Няма данни за...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ