Air Ambulance Transported 10-Year-Old Child In Serious Condition from Burgas

A medical helicopter landed in Burgas to airlift a 10-year-old boy, who is being treated at Burgas University Hospital, to St George University Hospital in Plovdiv.

The child is in a critical condition and suffering from seizures. According to initial information, doctors suspect a neurological disorder, with his condition requiring urgent transfer and specialist treatment.

The medical flight was arranged to ensure the child receives highly specialised medical care at the earliest possible opportunity.