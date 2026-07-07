Author of “Black Spots” Uncovers More Than BGN 605 Million in Suspicious Healthcare Spending Through New Platform

Following the success of “Black Spots”, 19-year-old Martin Atanasov has presented his new project — “Diagnosis Bulgaria”, a platform that brings together financial data from state and municipal hospitals and highlights more than 605 million leva in expenditure which, according to the analysis, warrants public attention and further scrutiny.

Over a period of nearly 10 months, Atanasov processed more than three million rows of official information from the National Health Insurance Fund, the Ministry of Health and documents obtained under the Access to Public Information Act. The data covers 180 state and municipal hospitals across the country.

The project was prompted by the fact that, in 2025 alone, the National Health Insurance Fund paid more than 4 billion leva for hospital care. According to Atanasov, information about these funds is publicly available but scattered across dozens of registers and reports, making it extremely difficult to track.

The first analysis by “Diagnosis Bulgaria” identifies 605,980,966 leva in expenses, public procurement procedures and payments which, according to the platform’s criteria, appear unusual and require additional explanations. The cases identified include significant differences in the prices of the same medicines between different hospitals, public procurement procedures with only a single bidder, and rising spending on external services alongside low pay for medical staff.

The creator emphasises that the platform does not make accusations against specific healthcare institutions, but aims to show where there are indicators of potential irregularities within the system that should be examined by the public and the authorities.

Speaking to Bulgarian National Television, Health Minister Katya Ivkova said she would invite the creator of the “Diagnosis Bulgaria” website to a meeting. The aim is to establish the exact sources of the information used and how comprehensive the data is.

Meanwhile, the ministry is launching a project for digital healthcare controls, designed to prevent unlawful practices with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

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Martin Atanasov has created a map of road accidents in Bulgaria.

He called it “Black Spots”.

The idea came after the death of 12-year-old Siyana in car crash.

“Black Spots” visualises the systemic problems on roads across the country and how they are connected. It covers nearly 180,000 road accidents recorded between 2021 and 2025.

The map is interactive, with red dots marking all accidents during this period.

The aim is to highlight that the problem on Bulgaria’s roads is not limited to specific locations, but occurs throughout the country.





