Pesticide Used Against Late Blight in Potato and Onion Crops May Harm the Brain

The fungicide fluazinam is used on potato and onion crops to prevent late blight. The substance was approved for use in the European Union in 2008.

Researchers at Stockholm University have, however, carried out their own analysis of data from a 2005 study on rats. They claim that the results submitted to the EU by the manufacturer were inaccurate.

According to the researchers’ new analysis, the brains of rats exposed to fluazinam had lower weight and reduced length. Humans are exposed to very small amounts of the substance through food.

According to chemist Axel Mie, the greatest risk is to children living near fields where the pesticide is sprayed.

Axel Mie, Chemist and Researcher, Stockholm University: “I would be upset if these products were being sprayed in my area under the belief that they were safe, only to find out later that a serious effect had gone unnoticed and had not been reported.”

Fluazinam is currently under review by the Swedish Chemicals Agency because it breaks down into a substance that can easily contaminate groundwater. The substance has already been banned in Denmark. Sweden is due to make a decision by April 2028.

Anders Andersson, Potato Grower, Sweden: “If there is something wrong with it, then of course it should be withdrawn. That is the responsibility of the authorities.”

The European Food Safety Authority has been informed of the researchers’ analysis. It says the rat study will be reassessed before a decision on fluazinam is taken in 2027.