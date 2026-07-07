Bulgarian Air Force Airlifts Child to Germany for Medical Treatment

The Bulgarian Air Force has successfully carried out a medical air transport mission, flying a child, an accompanying medical team and family members to Germany for treatment aboard on a C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft, the Ministry of Defence announced on July 7.

The aircraft departed from Vasil Levski Sofia Airport at 10:22 and flew to Stuttgart Airport, where the patient was transferred for further treatment. The aircraft returned to Bulgaria at 17:21.

The flight crew included Major Evgeni Zlatanov (aircraft commander), Captain Boris Todorov (co-pilot), flight engineers Captain Mitko Pergov and Senior Lieutenant Kamen Dimitrov, and Sergeant Major Maria Borisova, a nurse from the Military Medical Academy.

The ministry said the mission was completed successfully and on schedule thanks to the excellent training and professionalism of the flight crew and engineering personnel.