Tropical Mosquitoes Could Spread Imported Diseases in Bulgaria: How to Protect Yourself?

Tropical mosquitoes can transmit several infectious diseases that may be brought into Bulgaria by infected travellers. Speaking on the morning programme The Day Begins on June 30, Prof. Dr Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, explained the risks.

Prof. Dr Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases: “One of these tropical mosquitoes is Aedes albopictus, which has already spread throughout Europe, including Bulgaria.”

An infected traveller can return to the country and subsequently transmit the disease through mosquitoes, as this species is the typical vector and is now present across Europe.

Prof. Dr Iva Hristova: “We have not recorded any local transmission in Bulgaria, but we are seeing a growing number of cases among travelers returning from abroad. There is a trend of dengue fever being brought in mainly from the Maldives. Another mosquito-borne viral disease, chikungunya, is most commonly imported from the Seychelles.”

In Bulgaria, the only place where the diagnosis can be confirmed is the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

Prof. Dr Iva Hristova: “When travelling to tropical countries, people should use insect repellents and keep their bodies covered.”

Commenting on the bacterium Vibrio vulnificus, which is also found in Bulgaria, Prof. Hristova said:

Prof. Dr Iva Hristova: “Vibrio vulnificus enters the body through open wounds and affects people who enter seawater with broken skin, including those with fresh tattoos. The bacterium is mobile and is found in saltwater, although not in waters with very high salinity. Warm weather creates favourable conditions for its development. It is present along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, but extremely rarely.”

The bacterium is most commonly associated with Thailand, Japan, South Korea, as well as the United States and Canada.