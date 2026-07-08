446 Measles Cases Confirmed Across 11 Districts of Bulgaria

A total of 446 people have contracted measles in Bulgaria, with cases recorded across 11 regions of the country. Children account for 83% of all those infeted, or 368 cases, according to the latest weekly data published by the Ministry of Health on July 8. The ministry also said that 26 suspected cases had been ruled out because laboratory testing did not confirm measles infection.

The highest number of cases has been recorded in Vratsa district (222), followed by Pleven district (140), Lovech district (55), Montana district (11), Sofia (8), Varna district (3), Ruse district (3), Vidin district (1), Pernik district (1), Sofia district (1) and Targovishte district (1).

The incidence rates by ditrict are as follows:

Vratsa – 153.63 cases per 100,000 population

Pleven – 65.76 per 100,000

Lovech – 50.25 per 100,000

Montana – 9.91 per 100,000

Sofia – 0.61 per 100,000

Varna – 0.68 per 100,000

Ruse – 1.63 per 100,000

Vidin – 1.44 per 100,000

Pernik – 0.92 per 100,000

Sofia – 0.45 per 100,000

Targovishte – 1.07 per 100,000

The age distribution of confirmed cases is:

Under 1 year: 40 cases (79.43 per 100,000)

1–4 years: 126 cases (55.22 per 100,000)

5–9 years: 113 cases (37.40 per 100,000)

10–14 years: 68 cases (21.86 per 100,000)

15–19 years: 28 cases (8.44 per 100,000)

20–24 years: 13 cases (4.47 per 100,000)

25–29 years: 12 cases (4.36 per 100,000)

30–34 years: 9 cases (2.80 per 100,000)

35–39 years: 7 cases (1.66 per 100,000)

40 years and over: 31 cases (0.80 per 100,000)

According to the ministry, 228 patients had not been vaccinated, either because they had not yet reached the eligible age for immunisation or for other reasons. The vaccination status of 37 patients remains unknown, while the remaining cases involve individuals for whom there is evidence of prior immunisation.

Since the outbreak began, 48,826 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine have been administered across the country.