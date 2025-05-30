18-year-old Martin Atanasov Creates a Map of Crashes on Roads in Bulgaria

18-year-old Martin Atanasov has created a map of road traffic accidents in Bulgaria.

He named it "Black Spots".

The idea came after the 12-year-old Siyana died in a car crash on March 31.

The crash map visualises the systemic issues with roads across the entire country and how they are interconnected. The map covers nearly 180,000 accidents between 2021 and 2025.

The map is interactive, with all accidents from that period marked as red dots.

The aim is to draw attention to the fact that the problem on the roads is not just in certain places, but happens everywhere.