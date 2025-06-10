БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Constitutional Court Refused to Interpret Most of President Radev's Questions on the Euro Referendum

The Constitutional Court dismissed the majority of the President’s questions concerning the request returned by the Speaker of the National Assembly for holding a referendum on the euro.

The judges allowed for consideration only one of the questions posed by Rumen Radev — whether the Speaker of the National Assembly has the authority to assess the conditions under which a national referendum may be conducted by rejecting a proposal submitted by an entity empowered by law?

President Radev Referred to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Decision on the Euro Referendum

Two judges expressed a dissenting opinion on this matter. The Constitutional Court did not admit for review several provisions and the question of whether the National Assembly is obliged to decide on a proposal to hold a national referendum submitted by a constitutional body. All 12 constitutional judges were present at the session.

On May 9, 2025, the President announced a proposal to hold a national referendum asking citizens the question: “Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency, the euro, in 2026?” The proposal was submitted to the National Assembly, which is the sole body authorized to decide on holding a national referendum; however, the Speaker of the Parliament did not allow it to be considered.

