President Radev Referred to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Decision on the Euro Referendum

President Rumen Radev on May 23 submitted a request to the Constitutional Court seeking a binding interpretation of the Constitution and the nullification of the National Assembly Speaker’s refusal to bring to parliamentary debate a proposal for a national referendum. The proposed referendum question was:

“Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the single European currency – the euro – in 2026?”

In his reasoning, the Head of State points out that the exercise of the powers of the constitutional bodies in the procedures for holding a national referendum should ensure a balance between direct and representative democracy. This is the only way to achieve the constitutional objective of guaranteeing citizens' participation in state governance.

In his request to the Constitutional Court, the Head of State asserts that only a binding interpretation of the constitutional provisions related to the powers of the National Assembly and its Speaker in the implementation of forms of direct democracy will ensure their clear and consistent application.

The President points out that Parliament is obligated to make a formal decision pursuant to Article 84, item 5 of the Constitution, both in cases where it approves the holding of a national referendum and where it rejects a submitted proposal made by a constitutionally empowered body. No other institution has the authority to decide on this matter in place of the National Assembly. The Constitution does not permit a silent refusal to exercise the Assembly’s competence to rule on a proposal for holding a national referendum. To do so would amount to a denial of parliamentary governance.

