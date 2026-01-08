БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
“Yes, Bulgaria” Is Calling for Acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov to Step Down Immediately.

Снимка: БТА

The political party “Yes, Bulgaria” has demanded that acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov step down. Party leaders are also calling for the election of a legitimate Supreme Judicial Council, the dismissal of Anti-Corruption Commission head Anton Slavchev, and amendments to the Electoral Code to guarantee 100% machine voting.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”, said:

“With this Proscutor's Office and this Electoral Code, citizens will not believe that elections are fair. We need to dismantle the status quo, tootl by tool, to dismantle the Borissov-Peevski model, so that what citizens demanded during the protests is achieved: fair elections and a change of the model.”

