The political party “Yes, Bulgaria” has demanded that acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov step down. Party leaders are also calling for the election of a legitimate Supreme Judicial Council, the dismissal of Anti-Corruption Commission head Anton Slavchev, and amendments to the Electoral Code to guarantee 100% machine voting.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”, said: “With this Proscutor's Office and this Electoral Code, citizens will not believe that elections are fair. We need to dismantle the status quo, tootl by tool, to dismantle the Borissov-Peevski model, so that what citizens demanded during the protests is achieved: fair elections and a change of the model.”