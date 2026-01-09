БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Gabriel Valkov: BSP Has Become a Voiceless Partner in the Power

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
EN
Запази
габриел вълков

The youth organisation of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is calling for a rapid change of leadership and the convening of a party congress ahead of the forthcoming elections. The appeal was made by Gabriel Valkov, an MP from BSP – United Left, a member of the party’s Executive Bureau and chair of its youth wing, speaking on the programme “More from the Day” on January 9.

According to Mr Valkov, the National Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow should mark the first step towards profound changes within the party.

“We are following BSP procedures. According to plan,” Valkov said.

Watch the full interview with Gabriel Valkov on “More from the Day”

Mr Valkov said the solution was clear: a party congress and new leadership.

“This National Council should convene a Congress, the Congress should accept the resignation of the leadership, elect new leadership, and from there we should move forward into a new round of elections,” the MP said.

He stressed that the urgency was driven by the approaching vote.

“Elections are coming — there is no way to delay the process,” Valkov added.

He also recalled that the Executive Bureau had already assumed responsibility.

Mr Valkov criticised BSP’s participation in government, arguing that the party had made compromises in the name of stability. He said the decision to take part in governance had been shaped by the political crisis and a series of snap elections.

“Against this backdrop, BSP has become a voiceless partner, enduring a series of humiliations in order to remain in power,” Valkov said.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
1
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Оранжев и жълт код за дъжд, сняг и поледици в събота
2
Оранжев и жълт код за дъжд, сняг и поледици в събота
340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
3
340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
Русия използва "Орешник" срещу Лвов
4
Русия използва "Орешник" срещу Лвов
"Минусови температури, няма тоалетна, гърците си правят каквото си искат" – неволите на превозвачите по границата продължават
5
"Минусови температури, няма тоалетна, гърците си правят...
България и еврото: Продължават засилените проверки на НАП и КЗП
6
България и еврото: Продължават засилените проверки на НАП и КЗП

Най-четени

Почина великият Димитър Пенев
1
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
2
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
3
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
4
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
5
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
6
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...

More from: Politics

President Radev to Hand Government-Forming Mandate to GERB-UDF on Monday
President Radev to Hand Government-Forming Mandate to GERB-UDF on Monday
Ivaylo Mirchev of 'WCC-Democratic Bulgaria': Figures Behind the Borissov–Peevski Model Are Trying to Regroup to Hold on to Power Ivaylo Mirchev of 'WCC-Democratic Bulgaria': Figures Behind the Borissov–Peevski Model Are Trying to Regroup to Hold on to Power
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
“Yes, Bulgaria” Is Calling for Acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov to Step Down Immediately. “Yes, Bulgaria” Is Calling for Acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov to Step Down Immediately.
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
MRF-New Beginning to Table Bill Capping Retail Mark-ups on Basic Goods MRF-New Beginning to Table Bill Capping Retail Mark-ups on Basic Goods
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
President Radev Urges Parties to Honour Commitments on Electoral Reform President Radev Urges Parties to Honour Commitments on Electoral Reform
Чете се за: 06:42 мин.
President Radev: I Intend to Hand the Government-Forming Mandate to the Largest Parliamentary Group as Soon as Possible President Radev: I Intend to Hand the Government-Forming Mandate to the Largest Parliamentary Group as Soon as Possible
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Черният лед - опасен капан за шофьорите
Черният лед - опасен капан за шофьорите
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Идват ледени дни Идват ледени дни
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Блокадата на гръцките фермери на границата с България падна, засега Блокадата на гръцките фермери на границата с България падна, засега
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Патриарх Даниил: Новата година започва с молитва и призив за мир Патриарх Даниил: Новата година започва с молитва и призив за мир
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Общество
ГЕРБ-СДС ще върне мандата за съставяне на правителство
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
340 000 зрители избраха БНТ 1 и сериала "Мамник"
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Американска делегация ще посети Венецуела за разговори с временните...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ