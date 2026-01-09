Gabriel Valkov: BSP Has Become a Voiceless Partner in the Power

The youth organisation of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is calling for a rapid change of leadership and the convening of a party congress ahead of the forthcoming elections. The appeal was made by Gabriel Valkov, an MP from BSP – United Left, a member of the party’s Executive Bureau and chair of its youth wing, speaking on the programme “More from the Day” on January 9.

According to Mr Valkov, the National Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow should mark the first step towards profound changes within the party.

“We are following BSP procedures. According to plan,” Valkov said.

Mr Valkov said the solution was clear: a party congress and new leadership.

“This National Council should convene a Congress, the Congress should accept the resignation of the leadership, elect new leadership, and from there we should move forward into a new round of elections,” the MP said.

He stressed that the urgency was driven by the approaching vote.

“Elections are coming — there is no way to delay the process,” Valkov added.

He also recalled that the Executive Bureau had already assumed responsibility.

Mr Valkov criticised BSP’s participation in government, arguing that the party had made compromises in the name of stability. He said the decision to take part in governance had been shaped by the political crisis and a series of snap elections.