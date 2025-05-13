БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Parliament Speaker Returned the Request for a Referendum on the Euro to President Radev

Today, May 13, the Speaker of the Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, issued an official order returning the proposal submitted by President Rumen Radev requesting a national referendum on the adoption of the euro.

The motion was not allocated because it did not comply with Article 5(4), in conjunction with Article 4(4)(1) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. 3 and Art. 85 par. 3 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, Article 140(1) and (2) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, Article 3 of the Treaty on the Accession of the Republic of Bulgaria to the European Union, Article 5 of the Act concerning the conditions of accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania and the amendments to the Constitutive Treaties, and Article 9(4) of the Law on Direct Participation of Citizens in State Power and Local Self-Government.

The proposal was not distributed for further consideration because it does not comply with the following legal provisions:

  • Article 5, paragraph 4 in connection with Article 4, paragraph 3 and Article 85, paragraph 3 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria;
  • Article 140, paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU);
  • Article 3 of the Treaty of Accession of the Republic of Bulgaria to the European Union;
  • Article 5 of the Act concerning the conditions of accession of Bulgaria and Romania and the adjustments to the founding treaties;
  • Article 9, paragraph 4 of the Law on Direct Participation of Citizens in State Power and Local Self-Government.

Furthermore, the President’s proposal and its supporting rationale were deemed inconsistent with the reasoning and ruling of Decision No. 3 of the Constitutional Court from 2024, issued under case No. 13/2023.

