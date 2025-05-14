БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Столичното метро няма да спира и ще се движи по график
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Росен Желязков: Това е най-бързо приетата програма през...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Проф. Екатерина Михайлова: Киселова не е нарушила...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Заради транспортната блокада в столицата - пускат още 6...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
До 12.00 часа: Без трамваи, автобуси и тролеи в София
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

After President's Proposal for Euro Referendum Was Rejected - Political Reactions in Parliament

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
EN
Запази
политическите реакции референдума парламента готвят декларации подкрепа еврото
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

The Bulgarian Parliament convened for its first sitting of the week amid continued political fallout over the proposal for a referendum on euro adoption. Following yesterday’s decision by National Assembly Speaker Nataliya Kiselova to return the referendum proposal to the President, political commentary on the topic continue today, May 14.

Boyko Borissov (GERB leader) stated:
"As far as I know, Chairwoman Kiselova is a professor of constitutional law. If she doesn't know what she’s signing, it’s unlikely Rumen Radev, who is a pilot, knows what constitutes a breach of the Constitution. I won’t comment on Radev or his evaluations. The fact is, at the last moment, he decided to sabotage Bulgaria’s eurozone entry. No one is outright against the eurozone, they just keep proposing random dates—2027, 2036, 2044, 2052—essentially misleading their voters. He’s simply bitter that the government and the National Assembly managed to meet the criteria. Now the only way to block our eurozone entry is to showcase internal instability, which he has just done."

Kiril Petkov (WCC-DB co-chair) added:
"To call for a referendum just weeks before the convergence report was clearly deemed unconstitutional by legal scholars. Fifty professors from Sofia University, the President’s own legal adviser Krum Zarkov, and NA Speaker Kiselova all stated it’s unconstitutional. We’re a rule-of-law state—laws must be respected."

Kostadin Kostadinov (the leader of "Vazrazhdane") responded to a BNT question about collecting 80 signatures for Kiselova’s resignation:


"That depends on WCC-DB. We don’t think they’ll support it. They’re the fifth wheel in this government. Democracy was trampled in Parliament. We’re even considering filing a report to the State Agency for National Security (SANS) to investigate whether there’s an attack against the Bulgarian lev."

Delyan Peevski (MRF – New Beginning) commented:
"It’s clear the referendum won’t happen. Now, the most important thing—Mr. Borissov is right—is that the powers of the Commission on Protection of Competition (CPC) and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) should be expanded to ensure absolute control over food prices and essential goods, because if a problem can come from somewhere it is from there. I call for increased staffing (in the two commisions) and stricter oversight."

"- BNT: The President accused the new majority of trampling on the Constitution and using Kiselova.

"I have no desire to comment. He’s an irrelevant figure. I expect Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to deliver a four-year programme that will pull Bulgaria out of the damage done by the President’s caretaker governments," Peevski said.

Pavela Miteva of There Is Such a People stated:
"We supported the referendum initiative, but we made it clear that at the referendum itself, we will defend our position: that Bulgaria should join the eurozone only if it meets all the necessary criteria. That is the correct path for our country."

Radostin Vassilev, Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh) party leader:
"We at MECh firmly believe Parliament's Speaker Nataliya Kiselova must step down. As far as I understand, ‘Vazrazhdane’ shares that view. ‘Velichie’ did until yesterday—things there depend on how the god Tangra shines—but WCC-DB will keep this government afloat. Radev boxed them in hard with this move."

Yuliana Mateeva of Velichie party said:
"Nataliya Kiselova is blatantly violating the Constitution under someone else's influence. 'Velichie' will insist that the voice of the people be heard."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици
1
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за...
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00 часа, обявиха синдикатите
2
Наземният градски транспорт в София няма да се движи и след 12.00...
Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента погази Конституцията, употреби председателя на НС
3
Президентът Румен Радев: Новото мнозинство в парламента погази...
Деница Сачева: Президентът дължи обяснение защо хвърли този коктейл Молотов на 9 май
4
Деница Сачева: Президентът дължи обяснение защо хвърли този коктейл...
Ивелин Михайлов: Наталия Киселова се самоуби
5
Ивелин Михайлов: Наталия Киселова се самоуби
Красимир Вълчев иска законова промяна: Кметовете да не могат да обявяват еднолично неучебни дни
6
Красимир Вълчев иска законова промяна: Кметовете да не могат да...

Най-четени

Преди парада в Москва: Украински дронове затвориха летище за пристигащите гости
1
Преди парада в Москва: Украински дронове затвориха летище за...
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за столичните ученици
2
София пред транспортна блокада: 14 май ще е неучебен ден за...
В "Люлин" и "Младост" живеят по над 100 000 души, в област Видин населението е 70 542 души
3
В "Люлин" и "Младост" живеят по над 100 000...
Президентът Румен Радев внася в НС предложение за референдум за еврото
4
Президентът Румен Радев внася в НС предложение за референдум за еврото
Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на президента
5
Проф. Пламен Киров: НС трябва да се произнесе по предложението на...
Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката
6
Автобус с военнослужещи катастрофира тази нощ в Прохода на Републиката

More from: Politics

PM Zhelyazkov Presented Progress Report on Cabinet's Governance Programme
PM Zhelyazkov Presented Progress Report on Cabinet's Governance Programme
Joining the Eurozone from January 1, 2026 Remains Bulgaria's Key Priority and Strategic Objective Joining the Eurozone from January 1, 2026 Remains Bulgaria's Key Priority and Strategic Objective
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
President Rumen Radev: The New Majority in Parliament Violated the Constitution President Rumen Radev: The New Majority in Parliament Violated the Constitution
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Parliament Speaker Returned the Request for a Referendum on the Euro to President Radev Parliament Speaker Returned the Request for a Referendum on the Euro to President Radev
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
'Vazrazhdane' Demands the Resignation of Parliament's Speaker Nataliya Kiselova 'Vazrazhdane' Demands the Resignation of Parliament's Speaker Nataliya Kiselova
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Finance Minister Petkova: We Continue Active Efforts for Bulgaria to Take Its Place in the Eurozone Finance Minister Petkova: We Continue Active Efforts for Bulgaria to Take Its Place in the Eurozone
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Столичното метро няма да спира и ще се движи по график
Столичното метро няма да спира и ще се движи по график
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Първият учебен срок да е съобразен с междусрочната ваканция, предлагат от МОН Първият учебен срок да е съобразен с междусрочната ваканция, предлагат от МОН
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Йордан Пешев е новият заместник-директор на ГДБОП Йордан Пешев е новият заместник-директор на ГДБОП
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Ще върнат ли паметника на Христо Ботев във Враца за началото на Ботевите дни (СНИМКИ) Ще върнат ли паметника на Христо Ботев във Враца за началото на Ботевите дни (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Регионални
Зам.-кметът Иван Василев: МФ разпространява невярна информация за...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Изненадващо: Румен Гечев напуска БСП
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков: Това е най-бързо приетата програма през последните...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Арести в Пловдив: Разбиха схема за източване на НЗОК
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ