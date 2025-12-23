БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Specialised Task Force Set Up to Combat Money Laundering

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази

This was announced by outgoing Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov after the regular weekly meeting of Council of Ministers.

създават специализирана оперативна група борба прането пари
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Council of Ministers approved the establishment of a specialised operational task force for the analysis of and counteraction against money laundering, outgoing Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov announced after the cabinet meeting on December 23.

The measure is the result of months-long efforts by a number of institutions and forms part of the steps aimed at removing Bulgaria from the so-called “grey list” of the international organisation monitoring money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The specialised task force will be based within the National Police General Directorate. Its leadership has been entrusted to Yavor Sarafimov, former head of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and current Deputy Director of the General Directorate 'National Police'.

“Together with colleagues from other institutions such as the National Revenue Agency, the Customs Agency, the State Agency for National Security, the Prosecutor’s Office and other relevant bodies, this group will concentrate all analysis and all reports received on money laundering,” Minister Mitov said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
2
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
3
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Politics

Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Bulgaria’s New Political Season Begins as President Prepares to Hand Over First Government-Forminhg Mandate Bulgaria’s New Political Season Begins as President Prepares to Hand Over First Government-Forminhg Mandate
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov Expressed condolences for the Victims of the Explosion in Swiss Resort Bar Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov Expressed condolences for the Victims of the Explosion in Swiss Resort Bar
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: Cabinet Worked Like a Programme-Based Government in 2025 Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov: Cabinet Worked Like a Programme-Based Government in 2025
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
President Radev Issued Decrees Appointing New Ambassadors to Colombia, Italy, Portugal and Finland President Radev Issued Decrees Appointing New Ambassadors to Colombia, Italy, Portugal and Finland
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Bulgaria Receives €1.47 Billion in Third Payment Under Recovery Plan Bulgaria Receives €1.47 Billion in Third Payment Under Recovery Plan
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
На Богоявление в Калофер На Богоявление в Калофер
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ