Specialised Task Force Set Up to Combat Money Laundering

The Council of Ministers approved the establishment of a specialised operational task force for the analysis of and counteraction against money laundering, outgoing Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov announced after the cabinet meeting on December 23.

The measure is the result of months-long efforts by a number of institutions and forms part of the steps aimed at removing Bulgaria from the so-called “grey list” of the international organisation monitoring money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The specialised task force will be based within the National Police General Directorate. Its leadership has been entrusted to Yavor Sarafimov, former head of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and current Deputy Director of the General Directorate 'National Police'.