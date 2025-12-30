President Radev Issued Decrees Appointing New Ambassadors to Colombia, Italy, Portugal and Finland

President Rumen Radev has issued decrees appointing ambassadors to Colombia, Italy, Portugal, and Finland, published today, December 30, in the State Gazette.

Ivan Iliev Kondov has been appointed ambassador to the Italian Republic, based in Rome.

Elena Radkova Shekerletova is the new ambassador to the Portuguese Republic, based in Lisbon.

Zornitsa Petrova Apostolova will serve as ambassador to the Republic of Finland, based in Helsinki.

Eleonora Dimitrova, currently Bulgaria’s ambassador to Brazil, has also been appointed ambassador to Colombia, with residence in Brasília.

Under the Constitution of Bulgaria, the president appoints heads of diplomatic missions based on proposals from the Council of Ministers.