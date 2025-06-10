БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
President Radev Signs Documents on Cooperation between Bulgaria and Uzbekistan

The Bulgarian Head of State pointed out that there is an opportunity for the two countries to work more closely with each other

Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev is on an official visit to Uzbekistan on June 10. In Tashkent, he was ceremoniously welcomed by his counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The two signed documents on cooperation. The Bulgarian Head of State pointed out that there is an opportunity for the two countries to work more closely with each other and build connectivity, which will also support the development of the regions.

Rumen Radev extended an invitation to the Uzbek President to visit Bulgaria.

“Our two countries play an important role in connectivity between Europe and Asia through the Trans-Caspian Gas Corridor. Bulgaria is strongly linked to the development of this corridor as a country on the western shore of the Black Sea, featuring well-developed ports and the world’s second busiest border line between Bulgaria and Turkey,” stated President Rumen Radev.

“In many areas, our economies can complement each other and we can jointly implement projects to be carried out together in third countries,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, said.

