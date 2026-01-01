БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
На Богоявление в Калофер – хвърлиха кръста в река...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

New Year Brings Higher Minimum Wage but Frozen Unemployment and Maternity Benefits

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
As of today, the minimum wage becomes just over 620 euros and is the lowest in the EU

променя новата година
Снимка: The image is illustrative

The New Year begins with a higher minimum wage, while unemployment and maternity benefits remain unchanged.

From today, the minimum monthly wage rises to just over €620, remaining the lowest in the European Union. The increase will also apply to employees in the public sector, despite the fact that Bulgaria has yet to adopt a state budget for 2026.

The minimum wage is set at €620.20, while the poverty line is also rising. Maternity pay during the second year of leave remains unchanged, and the indexation of pensions from 1 July is uncertain, as it depends on the adoption of the so-called framework budget for this year.

From today, the poverty line increases to €390.63, up by 19.7% compared with last year. The same percentage rise will apply to monthly financial support for people with disabilities, as well as to some child-related social benefits linked to the poverty threshold.

From 1 January, the cost of issuing a national identity card increases by more than 60%. The price of water in Sofia is also rising, by nearly 12%.

