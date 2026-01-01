ECB President Christine Lagarde: I warmly welcome Bulgaria to the euro family

“I warmly welcome Bulgaria to the euro family and Governor (Dimitar) Radev to the ECB Governing Council table in Frankfurt,” Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), said in a statement on January 1.

In the statement, the ECB President added that “the euro is a powerful symbol of what Europe can achieve when we work together, as well as of the shared values and collective strength we can leverage to address the global geopolitical uncertainty we are currently facing”.

Earlier, the message “Welcome, Bulgaria” was illuminated on the ECB’s headquarters in Frankfurt to mark the occasion.

In a post on her Facebook profile, Ms Lagarde shared a collage bearing the message “Welcome, Bulgaria” in both English and Bulgarian, while the ECB highlighted the historic moment by lighting up its main building in Frankfurt.