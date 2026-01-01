Euro Banknotes Can Now Be Withdrawn from ATMs in the Country

Are ATM machines working today, and can people now use their bank cards for electronic payments?

With the arrival of the New Year came the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria, bringing temporary disruption to everyday payments. ATMs were initially unavailable, card payments could not be processed, and online banking services were also suspended. However, 12 hours after the euro’s adoption, the situation has returned to normal, with all devices now operating as expected. Some residents of Varna have already withdrawn their first euro banknotes from their personal accounts.

On the first day of the New Year, following the introduction of the euro, none of the major supermarket chains in Varna were open. Markets were also deserted. The only outlets operating today are some small local shops, petrol stations and a limited number of pharmacies on duty.

A problem that persisted in the final month of last year involved small-denomination coins, with many retailers refusing to accept them. This issue is expected to be resolved during January. Shops are no longer allowed to refuse payments of larger amounts made with small coins. If they do so, customers can file a complaint, which may result in a substantial fine for the retailer.

In addition, some shops are offering a service allowing customers to exchange up to 50 stotinki per person into euro cents, helping to clear the small change left in people’s pockets.





