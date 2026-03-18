“Clean Food” Operation Launched to Tackle Livestock Smuggling

Bulgaria has launched an operation titled “Clean Food”, announced caretaker Minister of Agriculture and Food, Ivan Hristanov, following the caretaker cabinet's meeting on March 18.

The initiative aims to curb all attempts at the smuggling, distribution, and illegal slaughtering of animals within the country.

In response to the escalating situation in Greece, where outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease are spreading, a crisis management team has been convened at the Food Safety Agency, while the Ministry of Interior will establish checkpoints to inspect lorries transporting livestock.

The government is taking urgent measures following the detection of more than 40 outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease on the island of Cyprus, and, since yesterday, on Lesbos, with the aim of preventing the illegal importation of animals.

Ivan Hristanov, caretaker Minister of Agriculture:

"We are initiating the 'Clean Food' operation. There is no fixed end date. Activity will intensify in the run-up to Easter and St George’s Day. Our goal is to ensure that Bulgarian consumers always have access to the best, safest, and cleanest food." Angel Mavrovski, Director of the Food Safety Agency (BFSA), added:

"We have data, including intercepted consignments of lambs from Greece. By my order, personnel are now stationed at all checkpoints with Greece to stop vehicles, ensuring that, following clinical inspections, only healthy animals enter the country. We must be prepared to prevent the entry of potentially infected animals."

The Ministry of Interior is also joining the effort. Checkpoints will be set up where gendarmerie officers and Special Counter Terrorism Unit (SOBT) personnel will inspect all trucks transporting live animals, checking documentation and origin. These checkpoints will be positioned in the interior of the country and along border routes.