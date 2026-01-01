БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
На Богоявление в Калофер – хвърлиха кръста в река...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

New Near, New Currency: Bulgaria Celebrates the Arrival of 2026 and Opens a New Page in Its history

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
EN
Запази
нова година нова валута българия празнува 2026 отвори нова страница историята

A video featuring the new euro coins and banknotes was projected onto the façade of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) in the very first seconds of 2026. People gathered in Alexander I Square in the capital also enjoyed a special drone show on New Year’s Eve.

As part of the tradition, thousands across the country welcomed the New Year outdoors in town and city squares, exchanging wishes above all for health and prosperity.

SOFIA

A packed Alexander I Square in central Sofia counted down the final seconds of the old year and welcomed the new one with a special mapping show projected onto the façade of the Bulgarian National Bank. It was there that the adoption of the euro as Bulgaria’s means of payment was announced in the very first second of 2026.

A drone show in the skies above the capital was the special surprise for those who chose to welcome the New Year in the square.

“Above all, lots of health, happiness and more moments with our loved ones.”

"Health and Happiness."

"Peace all over the world, the wars should stop. Peace. Happy New Year!"

PLOVDIV

A bridge between tradition and the future brought residents of Plovdiv together in Stefan Stambolov Square for the celebrations. The city under the hills stayed true to tradition, welcoming the first seconds of 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display.

“I expect many good things to happen in the new year. Peace, calm, health for everyone, and to live with hope.”

“For the New Year, I wish for lots of success, prosperity, and another happy and successful year.”

BLAGOEVGRAD

In Blagoevgrad, the New Year was welcomed with a large traditional horo dance (communal circle dance performed for enjoyment at festive gatherings).

“May it be healthy, happy, even better, and may we fulfil our dreams.”

“The most important thing is that we are all alive and healthy – luck, happiness, the usual things. Whatever else comes, comes.”

RUSE

Photos BNT and BTA

Fireworks display in Ruse lasted for more than ten minutes as the city welcomed the New Year.

“We move forward, hoping everything happens in the best possible way, and we wish everyone not to lose their will, to fight for the things they love, and to have success and luck in the New Year.”

VARNA

Israeli singer Ishtar captivated the central square in Varna, igniting the atmosphere in the first minutes of 2026. It was from the seaside city that she also launched her world tour on New Year’s night.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
2
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
3
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Bulgaria

Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.

Водещи новини

На Богоявление в Калофер – хвърлиха кръста в река Тунджа
На Богоявление в Калофер – хвърлиха кръста в река Тунджа
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден! Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Отбелязваме 178 години от рождението на Христо Ботев Отбелязваме 178 години от рождението на Христо Ботев
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Арх. Богдана Панайотова след подадената оставка: Разбрах, че няма място за мен там Арх. Богдана Панайотова след подадената оставка: Разбрах, че няма място за мен там
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ