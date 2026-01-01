New Near, New Currency: Bulgaria Celebrates the Arrival of 2026 and Opens a New Page in Its history

A video featuring the new euro coins and banknotes was projected onto the façade of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) in the very first seconds of 2026. People gathered in Alexander I Square in the capital also enjoyed a special drone show on New Year’s Eve.

As part of the tradition, thousands across the country welcomed the New Year outdoors in town and city squares, exchanging wishes above all for health and prosperity.

SOFIA

A packed Alexander I Square in central Sofia counted down the final seconds of the old year and welcomed the new one with a special mapping show projected onto the façade of the Bulgarian National Bank. It was there that the adoption of the euro as Bulgaria’s means of payment was announced in the very first second of 2026.

A drone show in the skies above the capital was the special surprise for those who chose to welcome the New Year in the square.

“Above all, lots of health, happiness and more moments with our loved ones.” "Health and Happiness." "Peace all over the world, the wars should stop. Peace. Happy New Year!"

PLOVDIV

A bridge between tradition and the future brought residents of Plovdiv together in Stefan Stambolov Square for the celebrations. The city under the hills stayed true to tradition, welcoming the first seconds of 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display.

“I expect many good things to happen in the new year. Peace, calm, health for everyone, and to live with hope.” “For the New Year, I wish for lots of success, prosperity, and another happy and successful year.”

BLAGOEVGRAD

In Blagoevgrad, the New Year was welcomed with a large traditional horo dance (communal circle dance performed for enjoyment at festive gatherings).

“May it be healthy, happy, even better, and may we fulfil our dreams.” “The most important thing is that we are all alive and healthy – luck, happiness, the usual things. Whatever else comes, comes.”

RUSE

Photos BNT and BTA

Fireworks display in Ruse lasted for more than ten minutes as the city welcomed the New Year.

“We move forward, hoping everything happens in the best possible way, and we wish everyone not to lose their will, to fight for the things they love, and to have success and luck in the New Year.”

VARNA

Israeli singer Ishtar captivated the central square in Varna, igniting the atmosphere in the first minutes of 2026. It was from the seaside city that she also launched her world tour on New Year’s night.