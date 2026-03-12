Sofia Councillors Approve Reports on Transfer of State Properties to Municipality

Municipal councillors in Sofia have unanimously approved four of six reports proposing the free transfer of state-owned properties to the city municipality. Two of the proposals did not receive full backing.

The reports concern several prominent buildings in the capital, as well as plots intended for the construction of nurseries, schools and parks.

Councillor Anton Koychev of the GERB–UDF group abstained from voting on the proposal concerning the building used by the Union of Democratic Forces. Independent councillor Krasimir Galabov also abstained on the report related to Vrana Park.

The issue has triggered political reactions after Delyan Peevski called for a moratorium on the ability of a caretaker government to transfer state-owned properties.

According to the leader of MRF – New Beginning, Vasil Terziev, the mayor of Sofia, and municipal councillors from the We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria – Save Sofia alliance had prepared a “scheme to acquire state properties in Sofia”.

Mayor Terziev responded sharply to the accusations in a post on Facebook, writing: “A greedy hen dreams of millet.”