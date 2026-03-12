БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
30,000 Ducks to Be Culled After Avian Flu Outbreak at Farm in Southern Bulgaria

Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
An outbreak of avian influenza has been confirmed at a duck farm in the village of Kasnakovo, near Dimitrovgrad, the head of the Regional Food Safety Directorate in Haskovo, Dr Georgi Iliev, said on March 12.

Around 30,000 mule ducks are being raised at the farm.

Measures have begun to humanely cull the birds, after which a full disinfection of the site will be carried out, Dr Iliev said.

Biosecurity measures have also been ordered, including the establishment of a three-kilometre protection zone and a 10-kilometre surveillance zone around the site.

Restrictions have been introduced on the movement of domestic, wild and other birds, as well as hatching eggs, poultry meat, poultry products and eggs. The organisation of markets, exhibitions and other gatherings of birds has been banned, as has the release of birds to replenish wild game stocks.

The owners of the farm will be compensated, while clinical inspections of birds in the designated zones are also set to begin.

Source: BTA

