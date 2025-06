A large fire broke out in the coastal town of Pomorie, near one of the city's largest hotel complexes.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out around 4:20 PM on June 10, with dry grass and shrubs catching fire in the area of the first roundabout on the main road to Burgas.

There is heavy smoke in the area due to strong winds, which are hampering firefighting efforts. Two fire engines have been dispatched to the scene. There is no danger to the hotel or nearby residential buildings.