Urgent inspections are being launched at the uncovered illegal elderly care homes in Stara Zagora, Varna, and the village of Govedartsi to investigate potential siohoninh off of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), the Fund’s press office announced on June 10. The inspections have been ordered by its Director, Associate Professor Petko Stefanovski.

The NHIF’s control authorities will review reported and reimbursed medical services, pharmaceutical products—including high-cost medications—and assistive devices provided for the elderly who were relocated from these facilities.

The management of the NHIF is working jointly with the Executive Agency for Medical Supervision to identify information about the individuals who were relocated from the illegal elderly care homes. Both institutions are exchanging information about the investigations in a timely manner.

The NHIF has requested detailed reports from “Information Services” on data entered into the registers of the National Health Information System by doctors and pharmacists who reported services and medications for the elderly.

The National Health Insurance Fund will publicly disclose the results of the inspections and, should there be any suspicions of criminal activity, the competent investigative authorities will be notified.