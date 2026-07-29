Children's Hospital in Burgas Granted Operating Licence

The Hospital for Active Treatment of Children's Diseases "St Anastasia" in Burgas has been granted a licence to provide medical services, Mayor Dimitar Nikolov announced today, July 29.

"I hold something priceless in my hands! One of the happiest days of my life – the operating licence for St Anastasia Children's Hospital – Burgas," Nikolov wrote on social media.

The document is issued by the Minister of Health following an inspection to verify the facility's readiness to deliver the requested medical services. The application was submitted via the Regional Health Inspectorate in Burgas in March.

The granting of the licence represented the final major administrative prerequisite before signing a contract with the Regional Health Insurance Fund. Once this procedure is completed, the hospital will be able to begin admitting patients.

St Anastasia Children's Hospital has 142 beds distributed across 26 clinics, departments and laboratories. It will host specialist units covering paediatrics, paediatric surgery, orthopaedics and traumatology, paediatric cardiology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, haematology and oncology. The facility also includes a paediatric intensive care unit and a specialised paediatric emergency department.

The hospital is equipped with specialist medical apparatus and is expected to serve more than 220,000 children from south-eastern Bulgaria. It is wholly owned by Burgas Municipality and will operate in collaboration with the medical faculties of Prof. Dr Asen Zlatarov State University – Burgas.

In March, paediatrician Dr Blagomir Zdravkov – formerly head of Prof. Dr Ivan Mitev Specialised Hospital for Active Treatment of Children's Diseases in Sofia – was appointed as the hospital's manager.