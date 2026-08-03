БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Гледайте „В кадър“ документалния филм...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Почина шофьорът, паднал с камион от мост на АМ...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Откриха 4-годишното момче, изчезнало в района на...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
4-годишно момче се издирва, след като е изчезнало в...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Проф. Даниел Вълчев: В предстоящите президентски избори...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

West Nile Fever Peak Yet to Come; Cases in Bulgaria Probable, Head of National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Say

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
EN
Запази

The expert calls for greater vigilance among doctors and for protection against mosquitoes and ticks during the summer months

проф ива христова пикът западнонилската треска предстои вероятно вече случаи нас
Снимка: BNT

The peak of West Nile fever is expected in August and the first half of September, and the virus may already be circulating in Bulgaria, although no confirmed cases have been reported so far. This was stated by Professor Iva Hristova, Director of Bulgaria's National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, during an interview on the morning programme The Day Begins.

According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), seven European countries have already reported cases of West Nile fever. The highest number has been recorded in Italy, while cases have also been confirmed in Spain, Germany, Greece, Romania, North Macedonia and other countries.

"The peak of the disease is expected from August until the middle of September, so there are probably already cases in Bulgaria. If we actively look for them, we will find them. We have no confirmed case so far, but our reference laboratory is fully prepared to carry out diagnostics. Two years ago we recorded 31 cases, and this is a disease that periodically experiences spikes," Professor Hristova said.

She explained that the virus is transmitted by the most common mosquito species found in Bulgaria, while around 80% of infected people develop no symptoms. In the remaining cases, the illness most commonly presents with fever, headache, fatigue and muscle pain, although in rare cases it can affect the central nervous system.

"There is no specific treatment, so the focus must be on prevention. The most important measure is to reduce mosquito bites by using window screens, insect repellents and other forms of protection. There is no need to be afraid, but people should exercise sensible caution," she stressed.

Professor Hristova also drew attention to Lyme disease, which is transmitted by ticks. She said the number of reported cases was similar to last year's, although the true number of infections was likely to be higher.

"The best protection is to avoid areas with dense vegetation, keep to marked paths in parks, and carefully check yourself and your children for ticks after spending time outdoors. If a tick is found, it should be removed as quickly as possible," the specialist advised.

According to the Director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, gastrointestinal infections also increase during the summer months.

"Respiratory viruses are at their seasonal low, but cases of gastroenteritis and enterocolitis are increasing. In a large proportion of cases, the cause is inadequate hand hygiene, which is why regular handwashing remains one of the most effective preventive measures," Professor Hristova explained.

She also commented on the reported rise in sexually transmitted infections, noting that the trend was being observed across Europe.

"One of the reasons is the more frequent change of sexual partners, made easier by social media. The most important protection remains practising safe sex. These infections should not be underestimated because they can lead to serious complications, including infertility," Professor Hristova warned.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Мащабна кибератака: Откраднаха личните данни на 31 000 юридически лица в Лихтенщайн
1
Мащабна кибератака: Откраднаха личните данни на 31 000 юридически...
Русия е ударила три кораба в Черно море, превозващи военно оборудване за Украйна
2
Русия е ударила три кораба в Черно море, превозващи военно...
Гледайте европейското първенство по плувни спортове по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте европейското първенство по плувни спортове по БНТ 3
Откриха 4-годишното момче, изчезнало в района на трънското село Радово
4
Откриха 4-годишното момче, изчезнало в района на трънското село Радово
Актрисата Наталия Дончева почина на 56-годишна възраст във Франция
5
Актрисата Наталия Дончева почина на 56-годишна възраст във Франция
Земетресение с магнитуд 5,6 по Рихтер разтърси Египет
6
Земетресение с магнитуд 5,6 по Рихтер разтърси Египет

Най-четени

МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на бизнесмена от Банкя?
1
МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на...
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и композитор акад. Васил Казанджиев
2
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и...
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло Калушев е била подготвена за усвояването на средства по ПВУ
3
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло...
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
4
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса на Западнонилската треска, един развива тежко усложнение, засягащо мозъка
5
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса...
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица – "Хавайска"
6
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица –...

More from: Health

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev: West Nile Virus 'Severe' When It Attacks Central Nervous System
Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev: West Nile Virus 'Severe' When It Attacks Central Nervous System
Construction Project for Bulgaria’s National Children’s Hospital to Be Restarted Construction Project for Bulgaria’s National Children’s Hospital to Be Restarted
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Children's Hospital in Burgas Granted Operating Licence Children's Hospital in Burgas Granted Operating Licence
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Air Ambulance Transported 10-Year-Old Child In Serious Condition from Burgas Air Ambulance Transported 10-Year-Old Child In Serious Condition from Burgas
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Free Hepatitis B and C Testing to Be Offered in Sofia for World Hepatitis Day Free Hepatitis B and C Testing to Be Offered in Sofia for World Hepatitis Day
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
446 Measles Cases Confirmed Across 11 Districts of Bulgaria 446 Measles Cases Confirmed Across 11 Districts of Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Куче обезобрази 6-годишно дете в казанлъшкото село Кънчево
Куче обезобрази 6-годишно дете в казанлъшкото село Кънчево
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Почина шофьорът, паднал с камион от мост на АМ „Струма“ Почина шофьорът, паднал с камион от мост на АМ „Струма“
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
В издирването на 4-годишното дете от трънското село Радово се включиха 80 души В издирването на 4-годишното дете от трънското село Радово се включиха 80 души
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Мерки срещу безводието на Дунав: В Румъния взривиха скала, за да работи АЕЦ „Черна вода“ Мерки срещу безводието на Дунав: В Румъния взривиха скала, за да работи АЕЦ „Черна вода“
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
По света
Огнище на шарка в Благоевградско: Умъртвени са 220 животни в село...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Пожарите в Европа и САЩ: Хиляди евакуирани, огънят остава извън...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Тежка катастрофа затвори главния път София – Варна, има загинал
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Военни в Румъния взривиха скално образувание в Дунав за увеличаване...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ