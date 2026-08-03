West Nile Fever Peak Yet to Come; Cases in Bulgaria Probable, Head of National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Say

The peak of West Nile fever is expected in August and the first half of September, and the virus may already be circulating in Bulgaria, although no confirmed cases have been reported so far. This was stated by Professor Iva Hristova, Director of Bulgaria's National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, during an interview on the morning programme The Day Begins.

According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), seven European countries have already reported cases of West Nile fever. The highest number has been recorded in Italy, while cases have also been confirmed in Spain, Germany, Greece, Romania, North Macedonia and other countries.

"The peak of the disease is expected from August until the middle of September, so there are probably already cases in Bulgaria. If we actively look for them, we will find them. We have no confirmed case so far, but our reference laboratory is fully prepared to carry out diagnostics. Two years ago we recorded 31 cases, and this is a disease that periodically experiences spikes," Professor Hristova said.

She explained that the virus is transmitted by the most common mosquito species found in Bulgaria, while around 80% of infected people develop no symptoms. In the remaining cases, the illness most commonly presents with fever, headache, fatigue and muscle pain, although in rare cases it can affect the central nervous system.

"There is no specific treatment, so the focus must be on prevention. The most important measure is to reduce mosquito bites by using window screens, insect repellents and other forms of protection. There is no need to be afraid, but people should exercise sensible caution," she stressed.

Professor Hristova also drew attention to Lyme disease, which is transmitted by ticks. She said the number of reported cases was similar to last year's, although the true number of infections was likely to be higher.

"The best protection is to avoid areas with dense vegetation, keep to marked paths in parks, and carefully check yourself and your children for ticks after spending time outdoors. If a tick is found, it should be removed as quickly as possible," the specialist advised.

According to the Director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, gastrointestinal infections also increase during the summer months.

"Respiratory viruses are at their seasonal low, but cases of gastroenteritis and enterocolitis are increasing. In a large proportion of cases, the cause is inadequate hand hygiene, which is why regular handwashing remains one of the most effective preventive measures," Professor Hristova explained.

She also commented on the reported rise in sexually transmitted infections, noting that the trend was being observed across Europe.

"One of the reasons is the more frequent change of sexual partners, made easier by social media. The most important protection remains practising safe sex. These infections should not be underestimated because they can lead to serious complications, including infertility," Professor Hristova warned.