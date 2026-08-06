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Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Blood Donations Rise by 1,000 in First Half of 2026

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Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
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The National Centre for Transfusion Haematology has reported a seasonal decline in blood donors during the summer months. Despite this, the need for blood donations remains unchanged.

Petar Koev is one of the centre's regular blood donors and says helping others has become a personal cause.

Petar Koev, blood donor:

"I'm doing something good because I feel I don't do enough good in life, and this is something I can give of myself. I've been donating blood since the end of the year before last. A friend convinced me it really makes a difference, and I left my phone number here, so they call me whenever there's an emergency."

The centre currently has sufficient blood supplies, but negative blood groups are frequently in short supply.

Dr. Krasimira Terzieva, Director of the National Center for Transfusion Hematology: "A shortage of blood and blood components can occur through two mechanisms—one is a decrease in the number of blood donors, as traditionally happens in July and August. The other mechanism is when there is a sudden need for a larger number of blood units. These are usually cases involving traffic accidents, which become more frequent in the summer.”

The center reports that an increasing number of young people are donating blood, and statistics show that during the first six months of this year, there were 1,000 more donors than during the same period last year.

Dr Krasimira Terzieva, Director of the National Centre for Transfusion Haematology:

"I am absolutely convinced that Bulgarians have kind hearts and that when someone is in need, they respond to help. I am pleased to say that the number of young donors is increasing, and the new generation turning 18 sees this as a good way to contribute to society. I believe we are building a socially responsible society. That inner desire to do good cannot exist unless it has been nurtured within the family. That is why blood donation is a virtue that is instilled in the family."

Kaloyan Vandov is donating blood at the centre for the second time, this time to help one of the people closest to him.

Kaloyan Vandov, blood donor:

"In this case, it's for my father because he needs blood donations. I've organised not only myself but also several of my friends to make this happen. At the moment, time is probably my biggest limitation, but I hope that in the future I'll be able to do it more often."

Every blood donor at the centre undergoes a routine medical examination to assess their health and ensure they meet the eligibility requirements.

Dr Pavlov, Head of the Blood Donation Department:

"Donors must be between 18 and 65 years of age, have no chronic illnesses, must not have taken medication during the 48 hours before donating blood, must not have consumed alcohol, and must weigh more than 50 kilograms."

Despite a shortage of specialist staff at the blood donation centre, healthcare professionals say their main mission is to work with dedication and in the interests of patients.

Dr Krasimira Terzieva, Director of the National Centre for Transfusion Haematology:

"We are part of the healthcare system, and I would say we are one of its quiet backbones, because without blood and blood components, no operation can be carried out safely."

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