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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Three Doctors Charged Over Death of a 6-Year-Old Child in Plovdiv To Stand Trial

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Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
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месец приключи разследването смъртта ангел зъболекарски кабинет

The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against three doctors—two anesthesiologists and a dentist—in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy at a hospital in Plovdiv. The child died on 4 April 2025.

6-year-old child died after dental procedure in Plovdiv

The two anesthesiologist have been charged with causing the child’s death through their separate acts of negligence in the performance of medical activities.activities, the Prosecutor’s Office announced.

According to the indictment, the first anesthesiologist made an inappropriate choice of dosage for medication used to bring the child out of anaesthesia, which was not appropriate for the child’s age and body weight. The doctor also failed to recognise a life-threatening complication in time and did not personally monitor the child’s recovery until he had been brought out of anaesthesia, had adequately regained his protective reflexes and his breathing had fully stabilised. The doctor then left the workplace without authorisation.

Child who died after dental procedure at private clinic in Plovdiv had been under general anesthesia for 4 hours

The second anesthesiologist failed to make a proper initial assessment of the child’s condition, did not recognise the life-threatening complication that had occurred and failed to take timely measures to ensure that the child’s airways remained clear.

Charges have also been brought against a dentist. According to the prosecution, between 23 February 2024 and 4 April 2025, she carried out dental treatment on underage patients under general anaesthesia, including the six-year-old child, without the hospital having authorisation to provide this medical service and in breach of the established procedure under the Medical Treatment Facilities Act and the medical standard for paediatric dentistry.

The investigation included questioning witnesses, preparing a seven-member comprehensive forensic medical examination and analysing a large volume of medical records.

The case sparked protests, while the Bulgarian Medical Association called on people to seek accountability through the appropriate institutional channels.

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