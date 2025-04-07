БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
6-year-old child died after dental procedure in Plovdiv

Снимка: Pixabay

A 6-year-old child has died during a dental procedure at a clinic in Plovdiv, the police in the city told BNT on April 6. An investigation has been initiated under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office.

Both institutions have not released further information on the case at this time. The child was from a village near Plovdiv. The cause of death is still being investigated, with one of the theories being an adverse reaction to the anesthetic.

At this stage, the police and Prosecutor's Office have not provided any information regarding the detention of individuals.

