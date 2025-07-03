БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Air Ambulance Transports Severely Injured Patient from Sandanski

An air ambulance transported a patient with severe injuries from the town of Sandanski, Southern Bulgaria, on July 3. The information was confirmed by the Air Emergency Medical Services Centre, which clarified that the injuries resulted from a road traffic accident.

The patient is transported to St. Anna University Hospital in Sofia.

On board the air ambulance, Dr. Martin Malchev and nurse Kostova provided medical assistance during the flight. The injured 21-year-old man was initially admitted for treatment at the Multidisciplinary Hospital for Active Treatment "Southwest Hospital" – Sandanski unit. Due to the severity of his condition, transfer to the Sofia hospital was deemed necessary.

