БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Plovdiv Blood Transfusion Centre Calls for Donations Ahead of Holidays

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Запази

The fear is that because of the many days off, there may be a shortage of one of the blood products

пирогов започна кампания кръводаряване пострадалите кочани

Medical staff at the Regional Centre for Transfusion Hematology in Plovdiv have issued a call for blood donations during the holiday period. Concerns have arisen that the upcoming long holiday break could lead to shortages of certain blood products, particularly those with the shortest shelf life. The Plovdiv centre provides blood and blood products daily to hospitals across five provinces in southern Bulgaria.

Blood donated at the Plovdiv Transfusion Centre is used to produce red blood cell concentrates, plasma, and platelet concentrates. Red blood cells have a shelf life of 35 to 42 days, and frozen plasma can be stored for up to two years. Platelet concentrates, however, are expected to face supply challenges due to their short shelf life.

Dr. Yanko Yankov, Director of the Plovdiv Centre, explained: “Platelet concentrates are only viable for five days. We usually produce them on demand, but during extended holiday periods, which are uncommon, there is a risk of shortage.”

Platelet concentrates are crucial for emergency care in cardiac surgery, complications during childbirth, and oncology. A single patient may require transfusion of up to 10 units of platelet concentrate.

Dr. Yankov added: “To produce these products, we need fresh blood donations. We urge everyone to respond.”

Each donated blood unit is carefully tested and processed at the centre. Dr. Iliana Kostadinova, Head of the Production Department, explained: “From each unit of whole blood, plasma is separated through centrifugation, and then the plasma is further processed to extract platelets.”

Nurse Matilda Spirtova added: “Currently, the machine separates the two products, producing the platelet concentrate. You can see the platelets settled at the bottom.”

The Plovdiv Transfusion Centre ranks among the top in Bulgaria for the number of blood donors and currently has sufficient stocks of all blood types. Medical staff will only take leave on 25 December and 1 January and expect donors at the centre on all other days.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
2
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
3
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Health

Flu Activity on the Rise: How to Protect Yourself?
Flu Activity on the Rise: How to Protect Yourself?
Good News: Two Patients Receive Kidney Transplants Before Christmas and Will Reunite with Families Tomorrow Good News: Two Patients Receive Kidney Transplants Before Christmas and Will Reunite with Families Tomorrow
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Health Insurance Fund Investigates Patients Found in Casinos During Hospitalisation Health Insurance Fund Investigates Patients Found in Casinos During Hospitalisation
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Flu Season: Rising Infection Rates in Bulgaria – When Can We Expect the Peak? Flu Season: Rising Infection Rates in Bulgaria – When Can We Expect the Peak?
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
How Robots and People Are Helping Patients Recover Movement with Diligence and Faith How Robots and People Are Helping Patients Recover Movement with Diligence and Faith
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.
Medicine Prices Soar: Some Drugs in Bulgaria Have Doubled in Cost Medicine Prices Soar: Some Drugs in Bulgaria Have Doubled in Cost
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
На Богоявление в Калофер На Богоявление в Калофер
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ