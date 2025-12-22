Plovdiv Blood Transfusion Centre Calls for Donations Ahead of Holidays

Medical staff at the Regional Centre for Transfusion Hematology in Plovdiv have issued a call for blood donations during the holiday period. Concerns have arisen that the upcoming long holiday break could lead to shortages of certain blood products, particularly those with the shortest shelf life. The Plovdiv centre provides blood and blood products daily to hospitals across five provinces in southern Bulgaria.

Blood donated at the Plovdiv Transfusion Centre is used to produce red blood cell concentrates, plasma, and platelet concentrates. Red blood cells have a shelf life of 35 to 42 days, and frozen plasma can be stored for up to two years. Platelet concentrates, however, are expected to face supply challenges due to their short shelf life.

Dr. Yanko Yankov, Director of the Plovdiv Centre, explained: “Platelet concentrates are only viable for five days. We usually produce them on demand, but during extended holiday periods, which are uncommon, there is a risk of shortage.”

Platelet concentrates are crucial for emergency care in cardiac surgery, complications during childbirth, and oncology. A single patient may require transfusion of up to 10 units of platelet concentrate.

Dr. Yankov added: “To produce these products, we need fresh blood donations. We urge everyone to respond.”

Each donated blood unit is carefully tested and processed at the centre. Dr. Iliana Kostadinova, Head of the Production Department, explained: “From each unit of whole blood, plasma is separated through centrifugation, and then the plasma is further processed to extract platelets.” Nurse Matilda Spirtova added: “Currently, the machine separates the two products, producing the platelet concentrate. You can see the platelets settled at the bottom.”

The Plovdiv Transfusion Centre ranks among the top in Bulgaria for the number of blood donors and currently has sufficient stocks of all blood types. Medical staff will only take leave on 25 December and 1 January and expect donors at the centre on all other days.