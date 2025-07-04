Vending Machines Will Dispense Only Lowest-Dose Medicine Packs, New Regulation States

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
вендинг автоматите лекарства продават опаковки малките дози

Vending machines for over-the-counter medicines in Bulgaria will be allowed to sell only packages containing the lowest available dosages of tablets or sachets. This is stipulated in the amendments to the Ordinance on the Structure, Procedures, and Organization of Pharmacies and the Nomenclature of Medicinal Products, promulgated today, July 4, in the State Gazette. The changes will come into effect three months after their publication.

"The aim is for people to be able to purchase the smallest-dose packages via vending machines—such as during the night or while waiting to consult their doctor," said Dimitar Marinov, Chair of the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union. According to him, this will ensure patient access without increasing the risk of unintentional overdose. Vending machines will not be permitted to sell combination drugs, particularly those containing pseudoephedrine, due to potential misuse, Marinov added.

Mandatory Health Warning

All vending machines must display the following warning in dark lettering on a white background:
“Always take this medicine exactly as described in the leaflet or as advised by your doctor or pharmacist. If you do not feel better within three days or your condition worsens, seek medical advice. Irresponsible self-medication is dangerous to your health!”This requirement is effective immediately.

Earlier this year, pharmacists raised concerns over the growing list of medications available through vending machines. In February, they demanded a reduction in the list to limit the uncontrolled purchase of drugs containing substances like paracetamol and pseudoephedrine. The previous list included over 600 medicinal products.

In March, Minister of Health Assoc. Prof. Silvi Kirilov announced that a working group was reviewing options to narrow the range of drugs accessible through vending machines.


