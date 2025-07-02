БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

Young Doctors after Meeting in Parliament: Protests Ongoing, But We're Hopeful

The protests by doctors will continue for the time being, but medical professionals expressed optimism following today’s meeting with the Parliamentary Health Committee. This was stated by Dr. Kalina Bozhilova, a medical intern and one of the organisers of the protests, during an appearance on BNT's programme “Oshte ot Denya” (More from the Day) on July 2.

Wave of Outrage and Sharp Political Reactions Following MP Toshko Yordanov’s Remarks to Young Doctors Protesting for Decent Pay

“Our roundtable discussion has concluded. All parliamentary groups, professional associations, and trade unions were invited. We are grateful for the initiative. Our proposals were taken seriously, and constructive criticism was offered where necessary. The tone of the discussion was positive, and specific deadlines and commitments were made that aim to benefit not only us, but all healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Bozhilova.

She refuted claims that the young doctors are protesting solely for their own benefit, emphasizing that the draft legislation they proposed has been shared with all professional organisations, each of which is invited to contribute. The final document, she stressed, will be a joint proposal representing the broader medical community.

“The committee members had differing views — all of which were reasonable. We want these proposals to be thoroughly considered by July 14, when each party is expected to submit their positions. We haven’t yet received a definitive answer on whether our proposals will be adopted,” Dr. Bozhilova explained.

Dr. Nikolay Brunzalov, Chair of the Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA), also commented, emphasizing that young doctors are an integral part of the entire profession:

“The BMA defends their interests. Once again, we insist that medical labour must be properly valued. This issue doesn’t affect only young doctors. What about the older ones? The system rests on their shoulders,” he said.

