Berkovitsa Left Without a Pediatric Ward Due to Shortage of Doctors

The town of Berkovitsa, Montana miniciplaity, Northwestern Bulgaria, has been left without a pediatric ward, and the reason is a lack of pediatricians. The two doctors who have been working there for years are now of retirement age, and the workload has become unbearable for them. The municipality and the hospital management are urgently seeking physicians to once again provide care for the youngest patients.

Until recently, the two doctors at the pediatric ward in the Berkovitsa hospital served a population of around 20,000 people, handling not only children from the municipality of Berkovitsa but also from the neighboring municipality of Varshets.

For the past few days, young patients have been forced to travel at least 20 minutes to reach the nearest pediatric facility—in Montana—or to travel even farther to be admitted by pediatricians at the hospital in Vratsa.

The shortage of medical professionals continues to worsen in Northwestern Bulgaria. Just two years ago, the pediatrician crisis alarmed parents in the Vratsa region as well, though the situation was eventually brought under control.

The news that Berkovitsa’s pediatric ward would cease operations has outraged local parents. Miglena Savova, resident of Berkovitsa:

"The fact that we were left without a pediatric ward—excuse my language—is absolute nonsense. Both my children had bronchiolitis and were treated there, where they received the necessary care." Nadya Nikolova, resident of Berkovitsa:

"That ward has saved us in many difficult situations. It’s not good to have to travel to Montana, because sometimes it could be risky for our children." Gabriela Kondzhova, medical assistant:

"This child was treated in the pediatric ward at Berkovitsa Hospital. This very child, thanks to Dr. Stoichkova and Dr. Georgieva." According to Miglena Savova, the crisis could have been prevented:

"Most of the doctors were nearing or past retirement age—maybe this should have been anticipated earlier." Gabriela Kondzhova:

"We simply need to attract a good specialist, and that person needs to be properly motivated. Without proper motivation, no one will come."

Both the hospital administration and local authorities are actively searching for pediatricians, since the hospital is 100% municipally owned.

Atanas Kirilov, Director of Berkovitsa Hospital:

"The ward has not been closed—it has only temporarily suspended admissions due to a lack of pediatric specialists. We are doing everything in our power. Unfortunately, so far everyone has declined for various reasons, not necessarily related to compensation."

The pediatric ward is vital not only to the residents of Berkovitsa, but also to those in neighbouring Varshets. Members of the local municipal council are also seeking solutions to the ongoing pediatric care crisis.