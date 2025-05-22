БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
АПИ предупреждава за ремонти по магистрала...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Жените живеят по-дълго от мъжете във всички области на...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
"Тренд": 59% от българите са "за"...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Трус с магнитуд 6,1 удари остров Крит
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Стрелба във Вашингтон: Двама служители на израелското...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Will the Nurses Go On Strike As Well?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
EN
Запази

Medical professionals demand higher salaries

стачкуват медицинските сестри

The Union of Medical Specialists in Bulgaria has declared its readiness to launch effective protest actions, demanding a 150% increase in base salaries for employees in state and municipal healthcare institutions. This would bring the starting salary for a medical nurse to BGN 3,077 (approx. EUR 1,570). The protest is backed by nurses, midwives, physician assistants, physiotherapists, and carers.

Currently, basic salaries for nurses in state hospitals range between BGN 1,409 and BGN 1,980.

“We are working in conditions of extreme staff shortages, which heavily burdens the remaining colleagues. Meanwhile, our work remains grossly undervalued. A base salary of BGN 1,500 can’t even cover the minimum social standard for a family,” said Tatiana Atanasova, a nurse and head of the Ruse branch of the Bulgarian Association of Healthcare Professionals.

Years after mass protests demanding fair wages, medical professionals argue that the issue remains unresolved, prompting readiness for extreme actions.

“We’ve seen that when transport workers cause public disruption, their demands are heard. So, we’re also prepared to cause inconvenience to society — but we call on the public to support us. Every one of us is a potential patient,” said Maya Ilieva, chair of the Union of Bulgarian Medical Specialists.

This time they may simply not go to work.

    “We may simply not go to work. Technically, that’s considered an ‘unauthorized absence,’ which only results in a warning. Let employers and policymakers consider what happens if thousands of us don’t show up for duty,” she added.

    She also emphasized the political nature of the issue:

    “This isn’t just about hospital administrators. It’s a political decision. That’s why our protests are not aimed at employers, but at the government, which has ignored the staffing crisis in healthcare for over 20 years. Because similarly with the doctors, although there is a little less crisis, I would say, but there will be the same situation," explained nurse Tatiana Atanasova."

    Bulgaria has a chronic shortage of nurses, exacerbated by the large number of hospitals and persistently low wages. Many nurses work multiple jobs to make ends meet. Meanwhile, interest in the profession is at a historic low.

    “After four years of training, there are no viable prospects—low pay, poor working conditions, and no incentive to stay in the profession,” said Ilieva.


    The result to date - dozens of closed wards and reduced quality of patient care.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    "БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
    1
    "БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
    Матурата по БЕЛ - как са се справили зрелостниците?
    2
    Матурата по БЕЛ - как са се справили зрелостниците?
    Тежка катастрофа със загинал на магистралата "Тракия"
    3
    Тежка катастрофа със загинал на магистралата "Тракия"
    Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния ден или на празник в храма
    4
    Патриарх Даниил: Един нестинар не съм видял в неделния ден или на...
    БНТ с 6 отличия на наградите за чиста журналистика Web Report
    5
    БНТ с 6 отличия на наградите за чиста журналистика Web Report
    14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на мигранти в Гърция
    6
    14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на...

    Най-четени

    Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
    1
    Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
    Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
    2
    Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
    Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман "Преди ме е нямало"
    3
    Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман...
    Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от позициите си
    4
    Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от...
    На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у нас
    5
    На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у...
    По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова компания, за да вози безплатно
    6
    По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова...

    More from: Health

    Monument in Honour of Medical Professionals Who Died During the Covid-19 Pandemic Was Unveiled at 'Pirogov' Hospital in Sofia
    Monument in Honour of Medical Professionals Who Died During the Covid-19 Pandemic Was Unveiled at 'Pirogov' Hospital in Sofia
    Extremely Small Baby Was Born in Plovdiv, Doctors Battling to Save His Life Extremely Small Baby Was Born in Plovdiv, Doctors Battling to Save His Life
    Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
    Every Ten Minutes, One Bulgarian Suffers a Stroke Every Ten Minutes, One Bulgarian Suffers a Stroke
    Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
    Why One in Three Goes Untreated for Hepatitis C in Bulgaria? Why One in Three Goes Untreated for Hepatitis C in Bulgaria?
    Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
    Staff Shortages and Low Pay: Medical Workers Protest in Front of the Health Ministry Staff Shortages and Low Pay: Medical Workers Protest in Front of the Health Ministry
    Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
    During the Tick Season - How to Protect Yourself Against Tick Bites? Tips from Chief State Health Inspector During the Tick Season - How to Protect Yourself Against Tick Bites? Tips from Chief State Health Inspector
    Чете се за: 06:10 мин.

    Водещи новини

    АПИ предупреждава за ремонти по магистрала "Тракия" в областите София, Пловдив и Сливен
    АПИ предупреждава за ремонти по магистрала "Тракия" в...
    Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
    У нас
    Замрязяват цените на клиничните пътеки Замрязяват цените на клиничните пътеки
    Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
    У нас
    14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на мигранти в Гърция 14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на мигранти в Гърция
    Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
    У нас
    Черни щъркели се появиха между котленските села Пъдарево и Мокрен Черни щъркели се появиха между котленските села Пъдарево и Мокрен
    Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
    У нас
    Столичната община наложи глоби на двете сметопочистващи фирми,...
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
    У нас
    Росен Желязков и Джорджа Мелони обсъдиха възможността за общи...
    Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
    У нас
    Окръжният съд в Пловдив остави в ареста Георги Георгиев, подсъдим...
    Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
    У нас
    Кремъл: Няма договореност за нови преговори с Украйна
    Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
    #Европа
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ