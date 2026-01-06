Age Limit Raised for Free HPV Vaccination Programme

Bulgaria has expanded the age eligibility for free vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV), allowing girls up to 18 years old to be immunised from this year. Previously, the programme covered girls aged 10 to 15 and boys aged 10 to 13.

The country ranks second in the European Union for both incidence and mortality from cervical cancer, with HPV being the primary cause.

Dr Kremena Parmakova, Head of the Department for Infectious Disease Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, said:

"Girls and women remain the most at risk from HPV-related cancers, as HPV is the sole cause of cervical cancer. It also accounts for a significant proportion of cancers in men."

Early prevention remains the most effective defence against HPV, which is predominantly sexually transmitted.

Dr Denitsa Daskalova, a general practitioner, added:

"Alongside hepatitis B, HPV is another virus that can lead to carcinoma. Vaccination is a highly effective preventive measure, and it is important that both boys and girls are immunised."

The vaccine is offered free of charge and on a voluntary basis to girls aged 10–18 and boys aged 10–14. Children under 15 receive two doses, while girls aged 15–18 are given three.

Dr Daskalova explained the rationale for targeting younger age groups:

"The best protection is achieved before any exposure to the virus, which is why the immunisation programme focuses on individuals who have not yet become sexually active. Even if some in the older age groups may have already been exposed, vaccination still strengthens the immune response and provides protection." Zornitsa Zaharieva, mother of two, expressed her approval of the programme:

"I have long supported vaccination. My 13-year-old son received his first dose last year, and my 17-year-old daughter has also started her course."

Over the past year, more than 14,000 doses were administered to girls and nearly 4,000 to boys. The greatest demand has been reported in Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Varna, Pleven, Plovdiv, and Shumen. Vaccinations are available through general practitioners, paediatricians, and obstetricians-gynecologists.

The Ministry aims to gradually increase coverage to 10% among girls, extending to 15% in the targeted age groups of 15–17 years.

This expansion represents a significant step in Bulgaria’s public health efforts to prevent HPV-related cancers through early immunisation.





