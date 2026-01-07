Pharmacies Affected by Problems with State-Funded Medicines, Says Health Fund

Fewer than 10% of pharmacies across the country are experiencing difficulties dispensing medicines reimbursed by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), its head Petko Stefanovski has said. According to him, the issue is localised and linked to software problems in specific pharmacies and IT providers.

Since the start of the new year, patients have complained that they are unable to obtain medicines covered by the Health Insurance Fund. In response, the institution outlined its position at a special briefing on Thursday.

Petko Stefanovski, Director of the NHIF:

“The NHIF servers, as well as the National Health Information System, are operating without any problems. Difficulties in access to medicines are affecting fewer than 10% of all pharmacies contracted with the NHIF to dispense prescriptions. As early as 1 January, the first 50,000 prescriptions were issued and dispensed, and to date their number has exceeded 400,000.” To address the issue, the Health Insurance Fund announced a set of measures that came into force immediately. Petko Stefanovski, Director of the NHIF:

“In every pharmacy where there is a problem, IT specialists from the Fund will be deployed on site to assist pharmacists with their software. At the same time, a representative of Information Services and an inspector from the control department will be present to guarantee the rights of insured citizens, as this involves software systems and the processing of personal data.”

Information Services explained that the pharmacy software market in Bulgaria is liberalised and that each pharmacy is free to choose the system it uses.

Ivaylo Stoychev, Project Manager at Information Services:

“There were numerous changes related to the introduction of the euro, inventory systems and cash registers. We assume that certain local adjustments may have been made, which have delayed the processing of prescriptions. We are in constant contact with all software developers — more than 30 companies servicing pharmacies — and have provided assistance whenever needed or requested.”

In most pharmacies in Sofia on Thursday, customers reported no major difficulties in obtaining their medicines.

“It was available — I got it, no problems at all.”

“Today was the first time I had to wait a long time. Usually there are just one or two people ahead of me.”

The head of the Health Insurance Fund said the problems are expected to be resolved within 48 hours, ensuring full access to medicines for all citizens.



