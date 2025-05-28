БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria Extends Ban on Insulin Exports by One Month; Antibiotics Excluded from Restrictions

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health has extended the ban on the export of insulin and its analogs by an additional month, according to an order issued by Health Minister Silvi Kirilov, published on the official website of the Ministry of Health. The export restriction will remain in force until June 23, 2025.

The ban comes in response to ongoing supply issues affecting pharmacies and patients across the country. Recent data indicates that in 40% of Bulgaria’s districs, deliveries of certain insulins and their analogues are either irregular, delayed, or fall short of the quantities ordered.

The order cites several contributing factors for the export restriction: irregular supply of blood sugar-lowering medications, refusals from wholesale distributors, delays in deliveries, and partial fulfillment of orders.

In contrast, an analysis of the availability of anti-infective medications—including antibiotics—found no current grounds for imposing export restrictions. Consequently, these medicines are excluded from the scope of the order.

The initial export ban on insulin, its analogues, and antibiotics was introduced in November 2023, following reports of nationwide shortages of these essential medications.

