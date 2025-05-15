БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт протест
Extremely Small Baby Was Born in Plovdiv, Doctors Battling to Save His Life

Снимка: University Hospital" Plovdiv"

Neonatology specialists at the University Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment (UMHAT) "Plovdiv" are battling to save the life of a newborn baby boy who was delivered via C-section on May 13, weighing just 980 grammes, Dr. Elena Brankova said on May 15.

The baby was born at 27 weeks gestation, in the seventh month of pregnancy. The family is from the village of Borimechkovo in Pazardzhik Province. The mother had been experiencing gynecological complications for a considerable time prior to delivery. She had been hospitalised for over a week in an attempt to prolong the pregnancy. The medical team made extraordinary efforts to keep the baby in the mother's womb for as long as possible.

Currently, the infant is in serious but stable condition, placed in an incubator and requiring mechanical ventilation. He is receiving intensive care, with medical staff dedicating all their expertise and attention to his recovery.

The prognosis suggests a hospital stay of at least 2 to 3 months. The mother is in good condition. This is her second pregnancy—her first delivery was without complications.

Premature births account for approximately 10–12% of all deliveries, and increasingly smaller infants are surviving thanks to the expertise of highly trained specialists and state-of-the-art equipment. The Neonatology Department at the former Regional Hospital in Plovdiv is among the largest specialised units in Southern Bulgaria.

