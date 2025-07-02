Blood Donation Campaign Underway in 6 Cities in the Country

Blood donation campaigns are held in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, Blagoevgrad and Stara Zagora on July 2.

The campaign is organized by the Association of Road Accident Victims and the “Angels of the Road” organization.

The aim is to support emergency departments that treat victims of road traffic accidents. The demand for blood and blood products is increasing, according to the National Blood Centre.

“With the start of the intensive summer season and increased traffic, the number of accidents is rising. We want to help emergency centers and hospitals have enough blood for those in need of transfusions,” said Vladimir Todorov, chairman of the Association of Road Accident Victims.

However, voluntary blood donors remain few, with most people donating blood only when a relative is in need.

“If everyone donates once or twice a year, blood centers will have sufficient supplies,” commented Dr. Krasimira Terzieva, director of the National Center for Transfusion Hematology.