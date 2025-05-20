БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Monument in Honour of Medical Professionals Who Died During the Covid-19 Pandemic Was Unveiled at 'Pirogov' Hospital in Sofia

A monument was unveiled at Pirogov emergency hospital in honour of all medical professionals who died caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The best quality of the human brain is to forget. But there are things we should remember," Dr Valentin Dimitrov, director of Pirogov hospital, told BNT's morning programme 'The Day Begins' on May 20.

He added that the monument is a symbol of gratitude not only to doctors, but also to everyone who contributes to the hospital’s mission — “the humble people with great hearts” — including health and care workers, nurses, and support staff.

Dr. Dimitrov also addressed the hospital’s current state:

“The time when Pirogov was on the brink of bankruptcy is long behind us. The hospital is now profitable. Over the past year, more than 20 million BGN have been invested in new medical equipment. Pirogov boasts the best neurosurgery unit in Europe and the top trauma care in the Balkans.”

